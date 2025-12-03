Michelin Guide Launches ‘Michelin Grapes,’ A New Global Rating For Wine

The 125-year-old culinary authority introduces one-, two-, and three-Grape distinctions, beginning with Burgundy and Bordeaux in 2026.

(Ribera y Rueda)

The Michelin Guide is extending its global gastronomical influence to the world of wine, uncorking a new distinction called the Michelin Grapes, a rating system designed to recognize wine producers using the same famous rigor that defines its restaurant and hotel selections, the brand announced.

The award will classify vineyards with one, two or three Grapes, along with a category of selected producers slated for regular review. According to Michelin, the Grapes system is intended as a trusted reference point for wine drinkers of all levels — from casual enthusiasts to seasoned collectors — and marks one of the most significant expansions of the Guide’s authority since Michelin Stars were introduced in 1926 and Michelin Keys in 2024.

“After having oriented wine-lovers towards the finest tables in more than 70 destinations and to the world’s most elegant hotels, the Michelin Guide is delighted to open a new chapter with the world of wine,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide. “This new reference is designed for both the curious amateur and the most ardent expert — it rewards the men and women who are building the most demanding vineyards around the world.”

3 Levels of Distinction

Under the new system, three Grapes will signal exceptional producers whose wines remain reliable in any vintage. Two Grapes will recognize estates that distinguish themselves through excellence and consistent quality compared with their peers. One Grape will highlight very good producers known for wines of character, particularly in their strongest years. A “Selected” category will identify dependable vineyards chosen for continued evaluation.

A 5-Point Evaluation Process

To deliver consistency across global wine regions, Michelin inspectors will apply five universal criteria when assessing producers:

Quality of agronomy, including soil vitality, vine balance and vineyard care. Technical mastery of winemaking processes, emphasizing precision and terroir expression. Identity, spotlighting wines that embody a distinct sense of place and cultural heritage. Balance, evaluating harmony between acidity, tannins, oak, alcohol and sweetness. Consistency across multiple vintages, rewarding wines that maintain or deepen quality year after year.

Michelin emphasized the independence of its approach, noting that assessments will be carried out by a team of professional wine inspectors recruited from backgrounds including sommelier work, wine criticism and production. Recommendations will be made collectively through a panel-review process.

First ‘Michelin Grape’ Regions: Burgundy and Bordeaux

The inaugural Michelin Grapes selections will be released in 2026, beginning in Burgundy and the Bordeaux region, two of France’s most storied vineyard landscapes. Michelin called the regions “emblematic” choices that reflect both the historical weight and cultural richness of French wine. Bordeaux, long regarded as a global benchmark for innovation and tradition, remains home to some of the world’s most prestigious estates. Burgundy, with its family-run vineyards and meticulous craftsmanship, has likewise shaped centuries of wine identity centered on terroir.

Michelin advised discerning diners and drinkers to stay tuned for the first Grapes announcements in 2026.