Miller High Life Will Build a Custom 'Dive Bar' Shed In Your Backyard

Complete with woodsy decor and enough Miller High Life to last an entire year.

The coronavirus crisis may have shuttered neighborhood bars for much of 2020, but now Miller High Life is bringing the "dive bar" experience right to one lucky beer drinker's backyard.

The beer brand is currently conducting a Miller High Life Backyard Dive Bar sweepstakes, with the winner getting a wood-paneled watering hole valued at $10,000 built on their property. Appropriate decor and provisions include outdated stools, a popcorn machine, retro High Life artwork, Miller High Life tap handles, a spot for a bouncer, cozy lighting, and enough beer to last the rest of the year.

Sound like a dream? You're not alone, as over 93,000 thirsty hopefuls have already entered the contest. Consumers of legal drinking age can enter by texting “DIVEBAR” to 90464 to receive a link or visit www.HighLifeDiveBar.com to do the same.

Miller previously transformed a run-of-the-mill Michigan lake house overlooking Mona Lake, into a retro '70s-style pad complete with mod furniture, an avocado-colored kitchen, shag carpets, house plants, wood paneling, and a mini bar packed with snacks and plenty of Miller Lite.

Reservations for the so-called Miller Timeshare filled up immediately, but the Miller High Life Backyard Dive Bar sweepstakes runs through September 22.