Netflix Launching 'Space Force' Ice Cream with Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's

Hot on the heels of their buzzy Chunky Dunky sneaker collab with Nike, Ben & Jerry's is joining forces with Netflix's new comedy series Space Force to launch a special edition ice cream flavor.

Boots On The Moooo’n, which has a carton featuring a cow in Mission Control gazing up at an ice cream moon, boasts an impressively sweet flavor profile described by Ben & Jerry's as ""a universe of milk chocolate ice cream with fudge cows and almond toffee meteor clusters orbiting a sugar cookie dough core."

The limited edition flavor, which launches May 29, the same day that Space Force drops on Netflix, is inspired by the show's plot, in which star Steve Carell and his team of scientists strive to get U.S. military boots on the moon with the launch.

Check out the official trailer for the 10-episode comedy series from Carell and writer/producer Greg Daniels of The Office to see if it looks as good as the ice cream does.