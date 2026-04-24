NYC’s Sip & Guzzle Named Best Bar In North America For 2026

The New York City dual-concept hotspot tops the 2026 rankings, leading a list of winners from Mexico City to Vancouver.

The Miami Vice Negroni at Sip & Guzzle (Sip & Guzzle)

An acclaimed West Village cocktail emporium where Japanese tradition meets New York energy has been crowned the best bar in North America.

Sip & Guzzle drank up the No. 1 spot on the North America’s 50 Best Bars list for 2026, The win marks a dizzying ascent for the buzzed-about venue, which debuted at No. 5 last year and won Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar at the 2025 Spirited Awards. The two-level speakeasy is the brainchild of Shingo Gokan, a titan of the Japanese bar scene, and Steve Schneider, a veteran of the legendary New York cocktail den Employees Only.

Located just a few doors down from a Cornelia Street townhouse formerly owned by Taylor Swift, the bar explores a “best of New York and Tokyo” theme. The “50 Best” judges praised the establishment for its “dynamic approach to hospitality, and expertly executed drinks program.”

The venue operates as a dual concept, fusing the cultures of its founders. The owners have described the creative spark for the bar as an exploration of what might happen if Japanese samurai opened a tavern in Manhattan. The ground-floor space, Guzzle, is designed as a lively walk-in destination, while the lower-level space, Sip, offers an intimate, refined cocktail experience.

(Sip & Guzzle)

“The bars on this year’s list are exemplary in their ability to push boundaries and influence hospitality not only in North America, but across the globe,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for North America’s 50 Best Bars. “From established leaders to exciting new entries, the bars featured continue to push the standard of what a world-class drinks experience can be with their talent, creativity, and resilience.”

The 2026 rankings saw a shift at the top, with last year’s winner, Mexico City’s world-renowned Handshake Speakeasy, falling to No. 12. Taking the second spot this year is Mexico City’s Bar Mauro, followed by New York City’s Bar Snack at No. 3.

One of the most notable debuts came from Schmuck, located in New York’s East Village. After opening last January, it entered the rankings at No. 4 and earned the Three Cents Best New Opening Award, while still regularly drawing lines of drinkers around the block. Rounding out the top five is Tlecān, a Mexico City mezcaleria celebrated for its artisanal agave spirits.

The list, voted on by a panel of more than 300 industry experts including bartenders and journalists, highlights excellence across the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. Voters choose establishments that display “excellence in drinks, hospitality and innovation.”

The Keefer Bar in Vancouver was named the Best Bar in Canada, arriving at No. 7 on the list. La Factoría in San Juan, Puerto Rico, took the No. 26 spot and was named the Best Bar in the Caribbean. Other notable inclusions in the 2026 rankings include New Orleans’ Jewel of the South at No. 6, Los Angeles’ Mírate at No. 28, and Brooklyn’s Bar Madonna at No. 36. The Caribbean was also represented by Library by the Sea in Grand Cayman and Bon Vivants in Nassau.

The full list of the 2026 winners is available on the North America’s 50 Best Bars website.