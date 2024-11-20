Old Grand-Dad Uncorks Limited-Edition 16-Year-Old Bourbon Just In Time For The Holidays

Revamping a stone-cold classic from the Jim Beam whiskey family.

Even time-honored classics can do with a touch of improvement from time to time, all the better if that revamp comes through careful experimentation while nodding to the past. It comes together in heady fashion in the latest Old Grand-Dad release, a new 16-year Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey with plenty to love in every sip.

There are already a number of heavyweight whiskies to choose from in the James B. Beam Distilling Co. lineup (including its namesake, as well as the new Jim Beam Black). In a crowded field, Old Grand-Dad tends to skew on the more affordable, accessible side of things. Luckily, the latest Old Grand-Dad 16-Year certainly makes the case that yes, it’s still more than worthy of your consideration, higher price tag and all.

The limited-time offering (which Beam Distilling has said it won’t repeat) just hit shelves at an MSRP of $194.99, a major step up from classic Jim Beam bottles and other offerings like Old Grand-Dad Bonded (a bartender favorite). It boasts a higher proof, a higher age statement and a sharp-looking retro bottle design, to boot. So, is the juice worth the squeeze?

A lively evening at The Saloon at the Clover Club — an exclusive offshoot of the destination-worthy Brooklyn cocktail bar — drives home the point that this isn’t, well, your old grandad’s Old Grand-Dad. Its high-rye mash bill (63% corn, 27% rye and 10% malted barley) is accented by extra aging, with spice that shines through in pleasant fashion. It’s also a step up in heat from the core Old Grand-Dad expression, with the new release clocking in at 100 proof.

The new Old Grand-Dad 16-Year brings with it some similarities to another affordable Beam Distilling family member, Basil Hayden (the first “OGD” recipe drew serious inspiration from Basil Hayden, after all). It drinks just as smoothly, with plenty of caramel, tobacco, oak and sweet spice on the palate. For good measure, the distiller says the new whiskey, which was “historically inspired by vintage releases,” is an “homage to the brand’s legacy as one of the industry’s preeminent whiskies of its time.”

Naturally, a substantial increase in aging time gives this whiskey extra oak character. Its rich copper color also pulls from extended time in the barrel. There’s also recognizable notes of vanilla and even the richness of baking chocolate on repeated tastings, while a large ice cube opens the whiskey up further without compromising flavor. It comes with a rich, lingering finish, which the company said also speaks to the “optimal and distinctively classic OGD flavor and body,” Beam Distilling notes.

The bold, vintage-inspired bottle calls to mind a different era, taking fitting place of pride at the Clover Club late last week alongside vintage Old Grand-Dad advertisements and memorabilia. From its character to its nose and mouthfeel, you might call the new “OGD” an exceptional bottle in every sense, one worth adding to your bar cart (while it’s still around) this holiday season.