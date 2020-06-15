How To Make Paleo-Friendly Beef Meatballs
Well-made meatballs are one of the great pleasures of Italian cuisine, and few eateries have mastered them like The Meatball Shop, a popular New York City-based chainlet launched by Michael Chernow and Daniel Holzman in 2009 that has spawned five locations and a cookbook.
Chernow, an avid bodybuilder who follows the Paleo diet, has shared a gluten-and-dairy-free version of The Meatball Shop's beef meatball recipe that's meant to be a healthier, Paleo-friendly twist on his restaurant's signature dish.
"I've removed gluten and dairy from my regular diet based on some auto immune issues, but I refuse to sacrifice flavor," Chernow says. "This recipe is awesome for anyone, but also does not eliminate those who are eating Paleo like me."
Chernow recommends using an 85% lean, 15% fat ground beef mixture sourced from a butcher shop or grocery store. "Fattier blends like 80/20 or 85/15 make for tastier and more moist meatballs--because fat equals flavor--and for more of a supple texture," he says.
"Most butchers make their ground beef 80/20 or 85/15. At a supermarket, pre-packaged ground beef will have the fat/lean ratio on the packaging, but if it’s not listed, expect it to be 80/20 or 85/15 as well."
Ready to make a Paleo version of The Meatball Shop's beef meatballs at home? Here's how:
Paleo-Friendly Beef Meatballs
Ingredients:
2 lbs 85% lean, 15% fat ground beef mixture
2 eggs
2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 cup almond flour
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp ground fennel seed
1/4 tsp crushed red pepper
Tomato sauce of your choice
2 tbsp olive oil
9" x 13" baking sheet
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Put tomato sauce into a pot and begin bringing up to temperature over low/medium heat.
- Add meat, almond flour, eggs, herbs and all seasoning to a large mixing bowl. Mix ingredients well.
- Coat baking sheet with olive oil.
- Begin scooping and rolling meatballs. You want golf ball-size meatballs, roughly 2 ounces each. Make sure you line them up so they are all touching one another--not squished, just touching. You should get roughly 20-24 meatballs, depending on how big you make them.
- Place in preheated oven for roughly 17-20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
- Pull out your meatballs and let rest for a few minutes. Then place in a bowl and add your favorite tomato sauce.