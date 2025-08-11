Pamela Anderson Is Now Selling Limited-Edition Jars Of ‘Pamela’s Pickles’

The spicy jarred pickles are inspired by a recipe from Anderson’s cookbook “I Love You: Recipes form the Heart.”

(Pamela’s PIckles/Flamingo Estate)

Pamela Anderson and home and garden brand Flamingo Estate have joined forces to peddle a limited-edition summer pantry staple called Pamela’s Pickles. The spicy, floral, and garden-fresh take on Anderson’s family pickling recipe is available beginning August 11, with all proceeds benefiting the California Wildlife Center (CWC).

The idea for Anderson to start selling jars of spicy dill pickles was sparked during a breakfast at Flamingo Estate, where the Canadian-born model/actress shared stories of her family’s tradition of pickling on Vancouver Island. Inspired by a recipe from her recent cookbook, I Love You: Recipes from the Heart, Anderson’s pickles are based on her Great Auntie Vie’s recipe.

(Pamela’s PIckles/Flamingo Estate)

To this foundation of dill, mustard, and garlic, Anderson added her own personal touch of dried rose petals. Flamingo Estate, known for its focus on regenerative ingredients, contributed pink peppercorns, guajillo chile, and smoked sea salt to the colorful pickle mix. The result is a jar “bursting with a cool, crunchy texture and a complex profile of herbs, smoke, and spice,” according to the brand.

(Pamela’s PIckles/Flamingo Estate)

“The hearts and brains behind Flamingo Estate are truly inspiring,” Anderson said in a statement. “It has been a delicious journey…and to give the proceeds to California Wildlife Center, with so much need, is a prophetic call back to many Malibu lemonade stands and hours of volunteering.”

(Pamela’s PIckles/Flamingo Estate)

Anderson—who is currently starring in the well-reviewed The Naked Gun reboot and is reportedly dating co-star Liam Neeson—was praised by Flamingo Estate Founder Richard Christiansen for launching the charity pickle collab. “She’s a remarkable chef, gardener, and activist,” he said. “It has been a joy to get to know her, and these pickles are a souvenir of a very happy time together.”

Sales of the pickles benefit the California Wildlife Center, a nonprofit veterinary hospital that provides care to thousands of injured, orphaned or sick wild animals every year. Pamela’s Pickles retails for $35 and is available for purchase exclusively at https://flamingoestate.com/.