Patrón’s New 100-Proof Blanco Tequila Is Perfect For Making High-Quality Cocktails

Patrón’s latest high-proof release prioritizes bartender-grade quality and affordable “ultra-premium” craftsmanship.

(Patron)

One of Mexico’s finest tequila houses has upped its game with an affordably priced, high-proof blanco just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Patrón 100 Proof isn’t the distillery’s most radical innovation, but it feels like exactly what cocktail lovers and aficionados need.

Patrón has always been a careful innovator; its new 100-proof expression is a testament to why the brand’s products are almost always worth the wait. While they aren’t the first to market a high-proof tequila, this release is significant. Patrón is one of the first “ultra-premium” giants to embrace the trend, signaling a broader pivot in the industry.

The past decade’s new releases have largely fallen into two categories: extra añejo tequilas released with heavy wood influence and experimental cask types, and celebrity tequilas trying to recreate the successes of brands like those pushed by George Clooney (Casamigos), The Rock (Teremana), Michael Jordan (Cincoro), Kendall Jenner (818) and others. The market is now thoroughly saturated with these brands, to the point that brands like Cointreau are taking shots at the trend with campaigns like Aubrey Plaza’s “Any Tequila.”

High proof tequilas, however, are a little more grounded in the actual drinking world — specifically in the hands of bartenders, who have been quick to adopt higher proofs for their cocktails. “We’re seeing a real shift in what bartenders and tequila drinkers are looking for,” said Samantha Newby, the vice president of global Innovation and sustainability at Patrón. “People are paying closer attention to how tequila is made and gravitating toward deeper, more authentic agave flavors. With Patrón 100, we wanted to show what’s possible when you give traditional craftsmanship the time, care, and investment it deserves.”

Patrón 100 drinks easy for its proof point — a cinnamon spice rises on the back of the palate, but it doesn’t overpower the flavor profile. This tequila hits initially with a lot of mineral character, before developing stone fruits and lemony brightness. The finish is dry, and comingles notes of cooked agave, pineapple, and a hint of that grassy, fresh green note lingers as the alcohol dies down.

If nothing else, Patrón 100 is just a nicely distilled sipping tequila, and just a bit more forgiving when you put it over ice. The best part of this release, though, is arguably the $50 MSRP — an affordable marque in a sometimes pricey portfolio. Patrón emphasized that its 100-proof release is not just for mixing, though, and they’re right — it’s lovely neat and over ice as well. But there’s a certain joy in making a classic margarita with Patrón 100, and having the tequila shine through, rather than fade into the distance behind lime juice and other ingredients.

Will the rest of the major tequila houses follow suit? Almost certainly. There are legal limits to what can be called tequila (and at what proof), but there’s still room to wiggle here and there. Laws, likewise, can be changed. For the time being though, I’m happy with this bottle, and with its price, and I’m looking forward to experimenting with it as the weather warms up and summer comes back.



G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for whiskey reviews and trends, perspectives on drinks, and stuff.