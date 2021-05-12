Pabst Blue Ribbon Gets Lifted With New Line of 'High-THC' Cannabis Drinks

PBR

The brewmasters at Pabst Labs see the future and it's in THC, aka tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component in cannabis (the chemical that gets you high). They were already ahead of the corporate curve with the 2020 release of Pabst Blue Ribbon High Seltzer, which contained 5mg of marijuana's most beloved active ingredient.

With this new release, they're literally doubling down -- the new line of PB High Seltzers has 10mg of THC and comes in three new flavors: Strawberry Kiwi, Raspberry, and Mango.

PBR

The original infused seltzer Pabst dropped last year came in just one flavor, lemon. With this expansion into new flavors and boosted THC, it's clear Pabst knew they were onto something.

In a statement, Pabst Labs Brand Manager Mark Faicol said PBR's brand was "welcomed into the cannabis space as a beverage that can be enjoyed by both new and experienced users."

Consumers quickly had some feedback for Pabst, Faicol said, and were "outspoken about their desire for a higher THC dose offering."

Faicol continued, "We’ve been listening and are proud to offer an elevated experience through our new 10mg THC PBR High Seltzer, and are ecstatic to offer it to them at the same price point alongside the original 5mg Lemon High Seltzer."

One thing that's clear is Pabst is determined to diversify its offerings in general, alcoholic, cannabis-infused, you name it. Since 2018 the company has delved into hard teas, whiskey, even craft beer.

It's a robust recovery for a brand name that almost went defunct three years ago.

California cannabis dispensary customers can grab the 10mg and 5mg versions of the lemon-flavored High Seltzer now or order it online -- in California -- through Pabstlabs.com. The new flavors will be available in the summer of 2021.