Post Malone Launches Maison No. 9 Rosé Wine

Post Malone just uncorked his very own rosé wine brand, Maison No. 9.

The multi-platinum recording artist's new wine was created and developed in partnership with entrepreneur James Morrissey and music manager Dre London. Maison No. 9 aims to be a high-quality, accessible selection sourced from the traditionally rosé-rich region of Provence, just north of the French Riviera.

“Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” Malone, who is also a pitchman for Bud Light, said of his latest alcoholic endeavor. “It’s a nice switch-up. and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while." The name "Maison No. 9" was inspired by Post’s favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, which symbolizes the conquering of daily challenges.

Working closely with winemaker Alexis Cornu, winner of fifteen gold medals and seven 90-plus point rosés, the founders spent much of 2019 traveling to the winery in between Post's tour dates. More than 50 blends were tasted before the final product was agreed upon.

Maison No. 9 is a Méditerranée IGP-quality rosé comprised of 45 percent Grenache Noir, 25 percent Cinsault, 15 percent Syrah, and 15 percent Merlot. Tasting notes describe intense-but-inviting aromas of ripe pineapple, pears and strawberries with hints of French desserts. A crisp, dry finish is balanced with a round mouthfeel and savory textures that reportedly pair with a variety of dishes.

The wine is presented in a sustainable all-glass bottle with an elongated neck. Instead of a cork, Post devised a reusable solid glass custom closure with “battlements” inspired by a medieval castle near the vineyard.

Maison No. 9 launches online and at stores nationwide beginning in June. Bottles will be available in 750mL, 1.5L and 3L sizes, which are priced at $21.99, $44.99, and $89.99, respectively.