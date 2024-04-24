Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Launches New Bottles Timed To ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer

A match made in Marvel heaven.

(Aviation Gin)

Aviation Gin fans should clear some more space in their bar cart: The popular gin brand is retooling with a new set of special-edition bottles to celebrate the famous face of the brand, Ryan Reynolds, and his iconic Deadpool character.

Reynolds, who co-owned Aviation before selling to Diageo in 2020, is bringing things full circle with a new set of bottles celebrating the forthcoming summer release of Deadpool & Wolverine. A new trailer also heralds the film’s arrival.

(Aviation Gin)

A series of six limited-edition bottles in sleek black celebrate the hotly anticipated third entry in the Deadpool franchise, which sees Reynolds teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine (a move that also marks Jackman’s return as Logan).

Fittingly enough, the trailer kicks things off with Deadpool tracking down Wolverine in a bar before depicting an action-packed return to the fray for Wolverine.

(Aviation Gin)

Accordingly, Reynolds’ Deadpool delivers a cheeky deadpan throughout, and while Aviation Gin doesn’t make an appearance in the trailer, Marvel fans and gin enthusiasts will surely be pleased with the eye-catching new lineup of bottles.

“Our collaboration with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to create this series of bottles is a first-of-its-kind promotion for Aviation American Gin with one of the most iconic characters in pop culture history,” said Ricky Collett, Global & US Brand Director for Aviation American Gin at Diageo. “The custom bottle embodies the irreverent spirit of both brands and showcases our commitment to pushing cultural boundaries and redefining the gin drinking experience.”

(Aviation Gin)

Each see the Aviation Gin logo updated in fiery red and black, with a different limited-edition graphic, as well as metallic detailing, on the front label.

Within, Aviation Gin’s signature spirit should prove as consistent as ever, particularly with bottles arriving just in time for cool, crisp gin-and-tonic sipping ahead of the film’s July release.

The case itself also emulates Deadpool’s signature suit fabric, offering something for everyone: Gin drinkers, Marvel fans and collectors very much included. Again, more bar cart space seems in order ahead of summer.