Seth Rogen’s Houseplant Cannabis Brand Teams With Carbone For ‘Italian Collection’

The limited-edition line features a co-branded marinara sauce, handcrafted Italian ceramics, and a Blood Orange THC drink.

(Houseplant X Carbone)

Houseplant, the cannabis lifestyle brand launched by Seth Rogen, and Carbone Fine Food, the sauce line from celebrated chef Mario Carbone, have joined forces for a limited-edition drop that’s designed to appeal to both weed aficionados and pasta lovers alike.

The cornerstone of the Italian Collection is a co-branded Carbone Fine Food x Houseplant Marinara Sauce, which is now available in Los Angeles and New York as well as via the Carbone Fine Food and Houseplant websites. Houseplant is also dropping a collection of handcrafted Italian ceramics, a special-edition Blood Orange THC-Infused drink, and a “dime bag” of premium oregano that’s collectible for a limited time.

Rogen, who famously curates the retro-tinged Houseplant line of ashtrays, vases, candles and other high-minded accessories, in addition to personally crafting the Gloopy series, said in a statement that the co-branded items were inspired by his love of Italian food and design.

(Houseplant X Carbone)



“I just returned from three weeks in Italy and it continues to be my favorite country to visit,” shared Rogen in a statement. “They have incredible food, hospitality, and ceramics, which are all very important to me. It’s been so fun to bring this Italian-themed Houseplant collection to life, and of course, a highlight was getting to work with Mario Carbone to get my face to where it’s obviously always belonged, on a jar of Italian marinara.”

Launched on 4/20 (naturally), Houseplant’s Italian Collection campaign runs through June 30 and seeks to the celebrate the art of hazy hosting with an array of Italy-inspired pieces that include handcrafted housewares and a culinary union that blends cannabis-fueled appetites with a legitimately good jarred marinara.

(Houseplant X Carbone)

Highlights of the joint collection include hand-painted ceramics from the crafty region of Deruta, featuring a Renaissance-era Orvieto Rooster design; Italian espresso cups and saucers; a Murano glass ashtray; a leather catchall; and the Fancy Ashtray Set by Seth, designed by Rogen that includes an ashtray, matching saucer, and vase with a hand-painted motif and gold rim.

Carbone—who previously shared with Maxim his choice for a perfect meal at his flagship New York City restaurant, Carbone, along with an excellent recipe for linguine vongole—also released a statement heralding the Houseplant partnership.

“Working with Seth and the team at Houseplant felt like a very natural fit,” said Carbone. “We both care deeply about experience, how things look, how they feel, and how people connect around them. This collaboration is about bringing that same Carbone Fine Food mindset into the home in a new way.”

Houseplant’s first blood orange-flavored THC beverage is said to be “inspired by Sicilian blood oranges and Seth’s recent time spent in Venice” and delivers “a bright, citrus-forward profile with a refined finish.” It’s available at drinkhouseplant.com and at assorted retailers, including Total Wine & More.