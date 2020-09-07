Snoop Dogg Returns To 'Gin & Juice' Roots With 'Indoggo' Strawberry-Flavored Gin
Snoop Dogg now has his very own gin brand, more than 25 years after dropping his classic party banger, "Gin & Juice." Not long after announcing his own Snoop Cali Red wine blend, the West Coast rap legend and entrepreneur has launched "Indoggo" strawberry gin in collaboration with celebrity booze purveyor Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits.
"When I wrote Gin & Juice back in '94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem," Snoop said in a statement. "When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that's smooth like the D.O. Double G."
Billed as the "ultimate remix of seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural strawberry flavor," the five-time distilled spirit delivers flavors of orange, coriander and cassia with a sweet and fruity finish. Each stylish purple bottle features gold foil stamps marked with Snoop's signature.
Naturally, a couple of juicy cocktails were concocted as serving suggestions for those who prefer not to drink gin straight-up:
The Remix
- 2 oz INDOGGO Gin
- 3 Muddled Strawberries
- .75 oz Lemon Juice
- .5 oz Simple Syrup
- Top with Crushed Ice
- Garnish with Sliced Strawberry
The Laidback
- 2 oz INDOGGO Gin
- 2 oz Pineapple Juice
- Top with Club Soda
- Garnish with Strawberry Slices
Priced at $29.99 for a 750ml bottle and $1.99 for a 50ml shooter, Indoggo will arrive first in California this September before a national roll-out in early 2021. Alternatively, you can pre-order a bottle in select states on ReserveBar now.