Snoop Dogg Drops 'Cali Red' Wine Like It's Hot

The rapper has gone from extolling the virtues of "Gin and Juice" to launching a California red that comes in a talking bottle.

Mark Owens/Courtesy of 19 Crimes

Snopp Dogg is finally uncorking his own wine brand. The rapper, entrepreneur and pop culture mainstay has teamed with Australian winemaker 19 Crimes for Snoop Cali Red, a $12 blend that's 65% Petite Syrah, 30% Zinfandel and 5% Merlot. Sourced from grapes grown in Northern California's Lodi region, it's the first California bottling from 19 Crimes, and begins hitting wine stores in July.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Courtesy of 19 Crimes

Official tasting notes say Snoop's American oak-aged budget red "offers a distinct smoky component that also yields vanilla and chocolate." The smokiness may be a subtle nod to the G-Funk legend's longtime love of weed, but the most exciting aspect of the bottle is surely its augmented reality label that plays snippets of Snoop wisdom when a phone with the Living Labels app is held over it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Snoop's image apparently comes to life to "speak a variety of prerecorded Snoopadelic phrases", which sounds both genuinely hilarious and the best reason to bring a bottle of this novelty wine to your next backyard barbecue or party.

“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans," Snoop stated when his wine collab was first announced back in April. "It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”

“Snoop Dogg, an entertainment and California icon, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red,” John Wardley, marketing v.p. for Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, said of the "Nuthin But a G Thang" rapper. “Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes—rule-breaking, culture-creating and overcoming adversity.”

Snoop, who previously launched a cannabis line called “Leafs By Snoop” through a partnership with Canopy Growth in 2015, is just the latest hip-hop hitmaker to collaborate with a wine brand. Post Malone recently began peddling his French rosé, Maison No. 9. Jay-Z has an ownership stake in Armand de Brignac champagne. And Nicki Minaj, Lil Jon and E-40 have also dabbled in the wine-selling business.