Spirit Of The Week: Cazcanes Nuestras Raíces Blue Weber Agave Distillate

The additive-free label goes back to its roots for artisanal tequila-adjacent jungle juice.

(Cazcanes Tequila)

“Back in 2013, when we first set out to make tequila, we met Humberto Alvarado. He was crafting incredible agave distillate deep in the jungles of Jalisco at a homemade palenque he built himself. When we tasted what he was producing, we were floored: it was pure, expressive, and full of character. That distillate became the original inspiration for what would eventually become Cazcanes,” Jon-Paul Fortunati tells Maxim. Now CEO of the burgeoning tequila endeavor, it was Fortunati’s brother-in-law Colin Edwards who first met Alvarado, and began tinkering with the idea of developing a truly authentic, legit additive-free tequila that paid respects to the spirit’s indigenous roots. That’s why they named their label after the Cazcanes natives of Mexico—one of the last indigenous tribes to be conquered by the Spaniards.

“We spent over a year working with Humberto, learning everything we could about agave distillation. We even tried to get his operation CRT-certified so we could legally bottle his spirit as ‘tequila,’” Fortunati explains of Mexico’s official tequila regulatory body (Consejo Regulador del Tequila = Tequila Regulatory Council), whose accreditation is required to legally label one’s juice. “But his location was too remote, with no electricity and no infrastructure, and the CRT couldn’t approve it.”

(Cazcanes Tequila)



Just how artisanal was Alvarado’s workshop? Well it relied on cooked agave to be chopped with hand axes, before being fed into a retooled 1970’s Chevy inline 6-cylinder engine to fully shred the piñas. So Cazcanes pivoted, searching for and finding another small distillery crafting excellent tequila. Unfortunately the distillery was not yet CRT-certified either, but it was larger with more production potential. So the Cazcanes team recognized its promise and invested to bring the facility up to standard and achieve CRT certification, allowing Familia Landeros to become the birthplace of Cazcanes.

With that new distillery Cazcanes worked on shaping its portfolio, which we have covered before at Spirit Of the Week. The team launched with a superb volley of tequila that included no less than a trio of Blancos — a ‘No. 10’ Still Strength (at 54 percent ABV or 108-proof), ‘No. 9’ (50 percent ABV or 100 proof) and ‘No. 7’ (40 percent ABV or 80 proof). This dedication to the Blanco expression instantly connected with Maxim’s palate, as the un-aged Blancos are often considered the true DNA of a tequila brand: their untouched, unadulterated juice that will define all its aged output.

(Humberto Alvarado / Cazcanes Tequila)

“But we never lost touch with Humberto. He remained a friend, a mentor, and a key figure in our story,” Fortunati continues. “On a visit last year, we brought a couple of guests to see him. As they tasted fresh distillate straight from his still, one of them turned to us and said, ‘This is incredible! Why aren’t you bottling this?’ That moment brought everything full circle. The original dream had never really left us. It had just been waiting for the right time.”

Finally the hour is nigh for their Jugo de la Selva, or Jungle Juice as they call it—a raw and unfiltered expression of agave in its wildest form. “Now that we have national distribution and a loyal community behind us, we finally have the chance to share Humberto’s spirit with the world,” Fortunati beams. “We’re proud to release it, not as tequila, but as agave distillate, under the name Nuestras Raíces (i.e.”Our Roots”), because that’s precisely what it is.”

(Cazcanes Tequila)

Cazcanes is not alone in the usage of the ‘Agave Distillate’ nomenclature — a growing unofficial category that falls outside of regulation. A lot of excellent mezcal labels are flipping the proverbial bird to the CRM (the mezcal version of the CRT), circumventing what many think are unnecessary rules that favor bigger brands, and inadvertently choke the potential of some really exceptional juice. Look out for excellent examples from labels like Cinco Sentidos, El Jolgorio, Chacolo, Mague Melate, Real Minero, Lalocura and more. Since Cazcanes Nuestras Raíces is made in Jalisco from 100% Blue Weber agave, it is essentially tequila, but without the CRT stamp.

“One of the most exciting things about producing it outside the CRT framework is that we are not limited by strict tequila regulations,” underscores the CEO. “We have more freedom with distillation techniques, cuts, and proof, which allows Humberto to craft a distillate that is more expressive and full of character. That flexibility comes through in the final product.”

(Alvarado’s repurposed 1970’s Chevy 6-cylinder used to shred the cooked piñas / Cazcanes)

Of course bodies like the CRT and CRM are necessary to protect the consumer, creating and enforcing standards that protect drinkers from sub-standard or even dangerous alcohol. Passionate agave heads are still searching out respected agave distillates, however, for their earnest techniques and authentic approach to the craft. When released by a brand with its own high standards of production, you can be assured these often ancestral ‘agave distillates’ are not dangerous, but rather utilize techniques that fall outside of regulation. Or, they are produced in tiny numbers that simply cannot justify the expense of certification.

(Cazcanes Tequila)

“What we love about Nuestras Raíces is its raw, expressive nature… It is much closer to traditional, small-batch tequila, the kind that was made before the category became overly commercialized and tightly controlled,” Fortunati enthuses. “The flavor is where it really shines. Right away, you get intense roasted agave. It is deep, rich, and unmistakable. There is a vegetal brightness, almost like green pepper or fresh-cut herbs, layered with earthy minerality from the natural spring water. Some people pick up a very gentle hint of smoke, though others don’t. It is that subtle. When it is there, it is not from pit-roasting like in mezcal, but more likely from a combination of open-air wild fermentation and the wood-fired still, which can introduce a slight toasted or rustic edge. The finish is clean and dry, with lingering peppery spice and a citrus peel freshness. It is a spirit that tastes like where it came from, and who it came from. Honest. Unpolished in the best way. And full of soul.”

Bottled at 47-percent ABV (94 proof), Cazcanes Nuestras Raíces Blue Weber Agave Distillate will be extremely exclusive by its very nature, as well as the limits of Humberto’s primitive palenque. But if you can find it for its SRP of $110, swoop on it quickly.

