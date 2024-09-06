The Best Wine & BBQ Pairings From Chef Jordan Andino

The Netflix “Cook at all Costs” host serves up three tasty takes on classic grilled fare to pair with fine wine this fall.

(Franciscan Estate)

The end of summer doesn’t signal the end of barbecue season—just ask Filipino-French fusion specialist Jordan Andino. The New York-based chef and restaurateur, host of Netflix’s Cook at all Costs and frequent Food Network series judge is headed to the Miami edition of Heritage Fire Festival, a traveling all-inclusive feast celebrating the confluence of live-fire food and fine wine. From the Franciscan Estate sampling booth, you’ll find Andino serving up pours and tips on how to pair vino with grilled viands. If you can’t make Heritage Fire Festival Miami date, try out one of Andino’s Filipino-infused barbecue recipes and wine pairings at home:

(Franciscan Estate)

Filipino BBQ Pork Skewers

Ingredients

Marinated Pork Skewers

2 pounds pork butt, cut into 1-inch-long and 1/2-inch thick rectangles

3 lemons, juiced with pulp

1 cup oyster sauce

1/2 cup banana ketchup

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup dark soy

12-ounce can Coca-Cola

20 or more 10-inch skewers soaked in water for 1 hour

Vinegar Dip

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 Thai chili, cut in half (long way) and minced with seeds

1/4 cup Datu Puti vinegar

1 teaspoon white sugar

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Marinated Pork Skewers

Combine all elements of the marinade in a bowl. Fully submerge pork butt rectangles and marinate for no less than 12 hours.

Place pork rectangles on the skewer, ensuring that the bamboo tip is not exposed.

Strain the marinade, bring to a boil and reduce by 1/2 to create glaze.

Grill on high heat on edge of grill to ensure bamboo doesn’t burn.

Brush on glaze while cooking pork skewers for 4 minutes on each side.

Vinegar Dip

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and dip pork.

Pairing Recommendation

“The Hahn 2022 Pinot Noir’s vibrant aromas and flavors of red and dark cherry, raspberry, and plum complement the sweet and savory flavors from the pork skewer marinade. With the grapes from this wine grown in the Arroyo Seco appellation of Monterey County, the earthy notes on the finish of this wine also pair perfectly with the smoky grill flavors.”

Pineapple- & Sprite-Marinated Filipino Kalbi With Kimchi Coleslaw

Ingredients

Ribs

3 pounds Korean cut short rib cut 1/2-inch thick

4 lemons, juiced with pulp (no seeds)

20 ounces canned crushed pineapple with juice

1 cup soy sauce

12-ounce can Sprite

8 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon black pepper, crushed

1 cup oyster sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup scallions, julienned on a bias (green ends only)

Kimchi Coleslaw

32 ounces napa cabbage, thinly shredded

16 ounces premade kimchi with juice, shredded finely

8 ounces carrot, julienned

5 ounces red onion, julienned

Directions

Thoroughly mix all kimchi coleslaw ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate while the rest of the meal is prepared (1 hour before or ideally 1 day before).

In a large mixing bowl, combine all marinating ingredients and whisk thoroughly until fully incorporated.

Add in your ribs and massage marinade into meat for 30 seconds, then ensure meat is fully submerged. Let meat marinate for 1 day or a minimum of 6 hours before cooking.

Remove from marinade and grill on high-heat for 2 minutes on each side until bits of charred fat and meat slightly pull away from bone.

Serve on a bed of rice (optional) or on a bed of kimchi coleslaw and garnish with scallions.

Pairing Recommendation

“Franciscan Estate’s 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon is full-bodied with notes of dark cherry and toasted caramel. As a bold and plush wine, it harmonizes really nicely with the Korean short rib or other bold, beef-centric dishes on the grill.”

Cilanto Calamansi Chicken

Ingredients

~1.5 pounds boneless and skinless chicken thigh, trimmed into even 3-inch x 2-inch pieces

1/4 cup calamansi juice

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup sambal chili paste

2 lemons, juiced

1 bunch cilantro, rough-chopped with stems

3 tablespoons honey

1.5 tablespoons kosher salt

Directions

In a food processor, combine all marinade ingredients and blend until smooth with small chunks.

Place chicken and marinade in a storage container, ensuring chicken is fully submerged. Marinate for a minimum of 2 hours or ideally overnight.

Grill on medium-high heat for 5 minutes per side and then let rest for 5 minutes.

Pairing Recommendation

“The flavor notes of baked apple crisp and tropical fruit from the William Hill 2022 California Chardonnay complement the Cilantro Calamansi Chicken dish’s subtle sweetness, and the medium-bodied palette of this wine balances the bold flavors of the sambal chili paste. This duo is the ideal refreshing fall grill pairing for white wine drinkers seeking to enjoy a light evening bite.”