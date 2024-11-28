The Best Wines For Thanksgiving Weekend, According to Sommeliers

When it comes to crowd-pleasing holiday wines, “keep it light, bright and young.”

Chances are, you’re juggling a lot this Thanksgiving—baking turkeys, making sides, and setting tables. Or maybe you’re not, and Thanksgiving consists mostly of kicking back and watching the game. Either way? You’re going to need wine. Stocking up the cellar for the holidays doesn’t need to be stressful.

“Buying wine for Thanksgiving is a great opportunity to have fun and be creative,” says Torrey Grant, wine appreciation professor at Syracuse University. “Thanksgiving has become all about the sides and as such, is a meal with tons of moving parts. I tell students all the time to just keep it light, bright and young.” His advice: low-alcohol wines with a bright, fresh acidity tend to be crowd-pleasers. “Unless you are in control of the table you may not know every dish that’s going to land on it so the idea is versatility.”

Looking for some more guidance? We asked some of the country’s top sommeliers what they’re pouring on Thanksgiving.

E Guigal Château de Nalys Châteauneuf-des-Papes, $80

“This bottle of Châteauneuf-des-Papes is an intense blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre, this red is regal, expressive, and endlessly complex, perfect to impress at a family gathering as it is impressive in price, approachable in flavor (notes of chocolate and dark berries for the Cab Sauv-obsessed, with a red fruit silkiness for the more light-bodied fans at the dinner table), and infallible in food pairing—whether you’re a turkey, steak, or grilled vegetable family.” – Justin Parramore, Beverage Director, Level 3 Somm at Petit Pomeroy

Super Tuscan Petrolo Galatrona Toscana, $80

“As your entrusted sommelier, I advise you to bring Tuscan Merlot to the table this Thanksgiving. Still unfairly resented thanks to Paul Giamatti’s tirade in Sideways, it’s time Merlot steps back into the spotlight—like a young, pre-Jake Paul, Mike Tyson. Small, historic, and family run: Petrolo “Galatrona” 2019 is my favorite pick. Its ripeness and structure make it a perfect match for richer gobs of turkey sopped in gravy, while its Tuscan acidity effortlessly dances with Mom’s favorite cranberry sauce. If you’re doing it right, go magnum—and keep it close.” — Nicholas Schulman, Wine Director, RPM Italian

Evening Land Seven Springs Gamay Noir, $45

“This Gamay brings cranberry zing, cherry juiciness, and a silky finish to the table—basically a love letter to your Thanksgiving feast. It’s vibrant enough to cut through rich dishes—like turkey with all the trimmings—but not so bold it bullies lighter sides like green beans or your aunt’s infamous salad. Strong vibes all around the table.” – Melissa Helfand, Director of Operations of The Duck & The Peach, Meli, La Collina, and The Wells in Washington DC

Grgich Hills Estate 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, $73

“Ok, let’s not talk Turkey. If your main course is something heavier and you want to have a wine on the table for those types of dishes then Grgich HIlls Estate Napa Cab is stunning. Winemakers know that most wine lovers are buying their wines to open soon and with that in mind Grgich hills can be enjoyed today. It has the tannins to handle some high protein and fat dishes but enough acidity running through as to not weigh down your palate. Fresh is not always a word associated with big wines like this but in this case it fits beautifully!” — Grant

Bernabeleva’s 2022 ‘Viña Bonita’ Garnacha, $70

“This winery is technically in the Sierra de Gredos, a beautiful mountain range about an hour’s drive west of Madrid. This area is gaining a lot of praise for aromatic, deeply concentrated expressions of old vine Garnacha. Bernabeleva was originally founded in 1923 by a doctor from Madrid, Vincente Alvarez, who realized the potential for Garnacha. However, political instability following the Spanish Civil War kept his dream from being realized until his grandchildren, Juan Diez Bulnes and Santiago Matallana Bulnes, took over the 80 year old estate vineyards in 2006. Viña Bonita is their top bottling from a small single vineyard of granite. The wine shows crushed violets and roses with black strawberry, pomegranate, and fresh rosemary. I think this wine pairs perfectly with herbed Thanksgiving dressing and fowl, large or small!” — Jake Bennie, wine director at Sepia and Proxi.

Poderi di Carlo Orange Pinot Grigio, $20

“If I was to be a bit more daring around the holidays, I would delve into some skin contact wines, such as an Poderi di Carlo Orange Pinot Grigio from Friuli.” – Matthew Jacobson, Sommelier at Botanist at Fairmont Pacific Rim

Bōken Nana Sake, $67

Or, skip the wine altogether and opt for sake. “The higher acidity and sophisticated finish in Bōken Nana gives great strength to pair with Thanksgiving umami rich gravy. I imagine spooning over a perfectly roasted turkey and mashed potatoes, and can see Bōken Sake really harmonizing with holiday stuffing/dressing as well.” — Shiho Tanaka, Head Sommelier at the Michelin-starred Tsukimi NYC

Peay Vineyards Les Titans, $65

“I know that the number one offering in the USA when it comes to Thanksgiving is Beaujolais but for me it’s the Peay Vineyards Les Titans, West Sonoma Coast Syrah. When thinking of California, you might think of warm, rich and decadent fruit and alcohol forward wines, but Peay estate is one of the coldest places on earth to produce fantastic Syrah, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay. Wild red fruit, white pepper, lots of structure and freshness that pairs so well with all the fall spices.” —Donald Clement, Born & Raised, San Diego

Elena Walch Beyond the Clouds, $100

“This is a stunning white blend from Alto Adige. Produced by a fifth-generation family-owned estate, this wine is a grand cuvee produced in a limited number of bottles (around 3000) and a testament to the Walch family’s dedication to sustainable and terroir-driven practices. Aromas of pineapple, rose petals, and a creamy, elegant texture and refreshing vibrancy match light toast. Clean. Elegant. It pairs beautifully with roasted turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, and herbaceous stuffing, adding sophistication and joy to any festive gathering.” – Alberto Ghezzi , Lucciola’s Somm & Wine Director

Maysara Jamsheed Pinot Noir 2015, $30

“This is my go-to Thanksgiving wine. I always keep this wine around at home or at the restaurant because it resonates on so many levels. It is made by the Momtazi family, who immigrated from Iran to escape the Islamic Revolution in the 1980s. Now, the three amazing daughters oversee the winemaking, utilizing sustainable, ancient practices that respect the provisions of the land. The winery is Demeter-certified biodynamic and uses all estate-grown fruit in McMinnville, Oregon. The family immigrant story really hits home for me, while the wine offers a depth of fruit that you want for turkey and all of the sides, especially ones with some spice. It has so many layers and so much depth with balanced acidity. It’s also a screw cap to help out all family members. A Thanksgiving Pinot that keeps on giving!” — Taylor Adams, General Manager and Wine Director at Saffron in New Orleans.

LaPostolle Grand Selection Carmenere, $20

“Thanksgiving dinner can offer so many different directions for wine, from high acid bright Pinot Noir to deep, rich Malbec and even a lush plush Chardonnay. The possibilities are endless! However, we always appreciate opening someone’s eyes to something new, that is why my current favorite Thanksgiving wine is Carmenere from Chile. Think of Carmenere as Merlot’s cool mysterious cousin who studied abroad. Carmenere has beautiful rich dark fruit qualities and plush tannins that won’t fight with food, but still can cut through all that turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes.” — Alex Cuper, Wine Director at El Che Steakhouse & Bar and Brasero

Valentini Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, $123“If price is no object, then the Valentini Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo 2018 is sure to get your in-laws back in your good graces. Produced by the winery of the legendary Edoardo Valentini, this is traditional Italian winemaking at its finest. A deeper and more intense ‘rosato’ style wine made with Montepulciano grapes, this wine offers fresh red cherry note, complemented by balanced tannins and a savoury herbaceous. And while this wine can elevate the richness of a turkey gravy and balance the tart astringency of cranberries, it can also be a gift that keeps on giving—cellaring it for another occasion will only improve its quality.” — Joshua Mott (Azura, Osteria Scossa, Red Eye Diner, Her Father’s Cider Bar, Aphrodite’s Taverna)

Mersel Wine ‘Lebnani Ahmar’ Cinsault, $25

“Cinsault is possibly the most important French import grape in the Middle East, grown throughout Lebanon, Israel, Morocco and Algeria. Here, Eddie Chime at Mersel Wine is using fruit from young Bekka Valley vines to produce a natural expression of Cinsault that benefits from carbonic maceration [the same technique that Beaujolais producers follow] and malolactic fermentation. Meaty and spicy with dark brambly fruit, opening to violet and bright acidity, finishing with just a kiss of smoke. Pairs well with BBQ.” – Scott Stroemer, Beverage Director, at Michelin-starred Galit

Chapoutier Petite Ruche Syrah, $29

“It can be difficult to find a wine that pairs well with the buttery mashed potatoes, rich cranberry sauces, green bean casseroles and other delicious, simple dishes that we love on a Thanksgiving spread. I like this syrah from the Rhône Valley (specifically the Crozes-Hermitage AOC) because it’s medium bodied, firm and savory. With aromas of smoke, grilled meat and peppercorn, it’s the perfect complement to the full cornucopia of Thanksgiving flavors.” — Ben Zuba, Wine Director at Rare Society

Il Sasso Valpolicella Superiore, $43

“My perfect Thanksgiving wine is a fruit driven red wine with fresh acidity and low tannin. There has been a renaissance in the Veneto with a new generation making exceptionally delicious red and white wines. I am particularly fond of the wines of Il Sasso—his Valpolicella Superiore is bright and perfumed with notes of black cherry, preserved strawberry and violets. It works with everything on your Thanksgiving table but can play off the sweetness of cranberry and the savoriness of stuffing.” — Jason Alexander, wine director of Che Fico, Che Fico Pizzeria, and Che Fico Parco Menlo

Rootdown Winery Riesling, $34

“For this year’s Thanksgiving dinner, I am reaching for a riesling. It is the perfect pairing for a turkey feast. I am currently obsessed with Rootdown Winery’s Riesling from Napa. Rootdown Winery is a hidden gem in California’s wine landscape, quietly crafting wines that tell the story of the soil with purity and finesse.“ – Scott Deardorff, Juniper & Ivy

Raventos i Blanc de Nit, $18

“Originating from Catalonia, Spain, this sparkling wine boasts a rich family legacy of fine winemaking. Juicy and refreshing, it’s an affordable delight perfect for the season, making it a wonderful complement to Thanksgiving feasts with its vibrant bubbles and crisp, balanced flavor.” – Kisong Mun, sommelier at The Dearborn Chicago

2021 Ehlers Estate 1886 Cabernet Sauvignon, $160

“When I was first starting out as a somm, the appeal of this wine would be the dark, brooding almost muscular fruit at the opening when you drink this Napa Cabernet. Now it’s the finesse that frames the wine that holds the most appeal for me. A wine that stands up to heartier Thanksgiving dishes like Prime Rib or Lamb Rack has to have layers of complexity as well. Ehlers 1886 Cabernet is a great reminder of not only the power that Napa can produce but also the length and freshness found in the best Cabernet grown there.” — Grant

Clement & Florian Berthier L’Instant Pinot Noir, $19 “

Primarily Pinot Noir, with a splash of Gamay to add a subtle spice that perfectly complements the rich fruitiness of the Pinot Noir. This elegant, inexpensive wine is an ideal choice for Thanksgiving, offering a harmonious balance of bright red fruit and gentle spice that pairs beautifully with a variety of traditional holiday dishes, from roasted turkey to glazed ham and even savory stuffing.” — Amanda Fladung, manager ofFarm Bar Lakeview