The Dalmore Adds Two ‘Select Edition’ Scotches To Vintage Collection

Dating back to 2005 and 2008, respectively.

The idea that great Scotch whisky takes time, with the casks themselves often leading you on a journey, is a wonder to behold (and sip). The Dalmore knows this, and a thing or two about luxe high-end Scotch, and two new whiskies are now joining an already masterful lineup.

The Dalmore Vintage Collection gains its two newest members, The Select Edition 2005 and Select Edition 2008, and they appear to be more than worthy of The Dalmore name.

The 18-year 2005 effort (with an SRP of $499.99) boasts the distillery’s “iconic chocolate and orange flavor profile,” and the 2008 Select Edition (at a suggested retail price of $199.99) also carries on that lineage.

Both releases are part of a five-decade-old process that takes place each number, focused on precise hand selection of Scotch “from the most exceptional casks.”

These expertly selected casks are then married with mature spirit for the final blend, one that The Dalmore says results in “one harmonious expression” or two, in this case).

Gregg Glass, the master whisky maker at The Dalmore, highlights the chocolate and citrus notes of the 2005 expression in particular, calling it “a flavor experience to be remembered and savored.”

Of the 2008 edition, Glass notes it’s a “beautiful example of refined elegance from The Dalmore, captured at a moment in time.”

Both editions arrive in The Dalmore’s signature, striking bottle with a special-edition display box, a fine way to enjoy and savor either whisky as part of a carefully curated bar cart.

The distillery says both expressions showcase the “finest qualities of The Dalmore’s house style,” and that sounds to us like a worthy whisky for any season.