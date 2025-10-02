The Dalmore’s New Scotch Series Taps Red Wine Casks For Limited-Edition Bottles

The Dalmore is a staple of many great whisky cabinets, but for 2025 the scotch distillery is going after space in another important storage space for great booze: the wine cellar. The Dalmore Cask Curation Series: The Red Wine Cask Edition is a collection of three whiskies aged in barrels that once matured French red wines — a departure from their typical port and sherry finishes, for which the distillery is best known. The collection comprises three red wine casked whiskies: a 24-year, a 34-year, and a 43-year.

The distillery’s official partner for this collection is Château Mont-Redon of Châteauneuf-du-Pape in the Southeast of France. The winery, which is the largest single property in the appellation, was founded in 1923 — a full 13 years before the Châteauneuf-du-Pape appellation was even created. Founder Henri Plantin recognized the potential of the land’s terroir early, and the result of that decision has been more than a century of complex wines (and now, whiskies).

This is not the first time that red wine has been used to make a Dalmore malt. Bottles like The Dalmore Quintessence have previously used red wine, though in the case of Quintessence, the barrels hailed from wineries in California, and featured Zinfandel, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Pinot Noir. The Dalmore launched the Cask Curation line in 2023 with its sherry series, and followed last year with an exploration of port casks. This third collection is the first to touch unfortified wines, specifically wines made from Syrah, Mourvèdre, and Grenache Noir. Dalmore describes these wines as “rich and plummy,” with savory notes and a jammy character.

Red wine has been an increasingly popular theme across malt whiskies in recent years, and generally speaking it’s been a reliable way for distilleries that specialize in things like sherry and port to showcase the range of their spirit. Red wine maturation delivers similar flavors to port and sherry, but typically these flavors are more bright, fresh, ripe, and juicy than the nutty, dark, concentrated flavors of fortified wines.

The Dalmore’s collection seems to be keeping in line with that rule. Tasting notes provided by the distillery suggest that the youngest whisky in this collection (the 24-year-old) teases notes of red berries, citrus, roasted coffee, and creme brulee. The 34-year-old builds on these flavors with wood spice, overripe berries, and a “touch” of licorice. As for the 43-year release, it adds dark chocolate, tropical fruits, and a more defined backbone of wood spice running through the palate, with a hint of leather on the nose.

Cask Curation 2025’s price is, thankfully, for all three bottles — a full $47,750 (Cask Curation is sold exclusively as a set). Speaking of the set, there are just 150 of them for the entire global market, available from the beginning of October.

