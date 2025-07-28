The Glenlivet Is Set To Release The World’s Oldest Scotch Whisky This Fall

In partnership with independent bottler and producer Gordon and MacPhail.

Foresight is often a curious thing in the world of fine spirits. A vision for the future is a necessity in laying liquid down to age, but how can one predict where a Scotch whisky will end up after eight decades? The answer may arrive this fall, as The Glenlivet partners with Gordon and MacPhail on an 85-year-old expression, which is being called the industry’s oldest Scotch release yet.

The latest Glenlivet single malt (dubbed “Artistry in Oak”) was first distilled and laid to rest a stunning 85 years ago by Gordon & MacPhail managers John and George Urqhuart, landing in a Gordon & MacPhail American Oak cask on February 3rd, 1940 “to be enjoyed after their lifetime by future generations.​” It’s a wise bet that the father-son duo couldn’t have imagined the liquid would survive more than eight decades: Enough fine Scotch lasted, in fact, to fill 125 decanters set for release in October

It’s a milestone for the 128-year independent Scotch bottler, as the company has worked with more than 100 distilleries across the decades, including The Glenlivet’s latest generation-spanning effort. Gordon & MacPhail (which also owns Speyside producers The Cairn and Benromach) announced in 2023 it would exit the realm of independent bottling, according to Whisky Advocate, but the company still has plenty of stock under its watch to account for special and incredibly rare releases.

The Glenlivet has dabbled in modern innovation (like ready-to-drink Scotch cocktails and a bourbon and rum cask-finished expression) in recent years, but the latest ultra-covetable release harkens back to the time-honored art and science of letting oak interact with distillate.

The result is a 43.7 percent ABV Scotch bottled in an as-yet-to-be-released series of decanters designed in partnership with famed American architect Jeanne Gang. The architect’s focus on sustainable design solutions and a style shaped by nature were of particular interest in selecting a partner to deliver such a rarified decanter, Gordon & MacPhail noted. The company’s Ultra Rare private range already includes a 1949 release from The Glenlivet, and a range of more than 40 whiskies can be bought online now via Gordon & MacPhail, but this fall 2025 debut should prove the most jealousy-inducing yet.

In fact, Gordon & MacPhail notes that it made the decision to bottle this Scotch nearly 85 years to the day it was first laid down (February 5th, 2025,), “harnessing knowledge passed down through four generations,” and in the process raising “this exceptional single malt from its slumber.” The first decanter holding liquid from Gordon & MacPhail cask no. 336 is set to be auctioned off by Christie’s this coming November, with auction proceeds benefitting forest restoration charity American Forests.

“Given the importance of oak in our craft, this partnership was a natural fit, aligning with our mission to leave a meaningful legacy for ongoing generations, via fundraising for the sustainable future of American oak trees,” said Gordon & MacPhail Director of Prestige Stephen Rankin, who also noted that the awe-inspiring forthcoming release “is truly exceptional due to its remarkable history and unique maturation process.” While details on the design of the decanter, pricing and purchase information are scarce at the moment, interested parties can sign up for further news online at Gordon & MacPhail.