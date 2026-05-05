The Last Drop Releases 60-Year-Old Single Grain Scotch & 25-Year-Old Trinidadian Rum

An exquisitely aged, limited-edition spirits drop designed for collectors.

(The Last Drop)

The Last Drop distillery is a little like the Indiana Jones of spirits — it has spent nearly two decades treasure hunting in the warehouses of distilleries around the world for exceptional casks that, frankly, belong in a museum.

For 2026, The Last Drop is adding two artifacts from distilleries on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean to their collection: a Trinidadian rum from the ‘90s, and a single-grain scotch from the ‘60s.

The Caroni Distillery in Trinidad closed in 2003, but before its stills shut down it filled the two bourbon casks in 1997 and 1999 that were married to make release No. 41. “This Caroni cask is a powerful reminder of Trinidad’s rum‑making heritage: bold, industrial, and unmistakably expressive,” said Kizito Owusu-Sarfo, Sazerac Brand Director of World Aged Spirits.

It is a monster at 130.4 proof, and notes from The Last Drop describe a bronze-gold liquid with initial aromas of spiced oak and roasted nuts that “give way to pineapple vanilla, and delicate floral notes of orange blossom and jasmine.” On the palate, it delivers more tropical notes, including “sweet papaya, stewed hibiscus flower and spiced ginger cake, green banana leaf and dry white pepper spiciness with just a wisp of smoke.” The finish is described as long and spicy, with oak tannins.

The Last Drop 60-Year-Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky from Carsebridge Distillery is the 42nd release. This single cask was filled in November of 1965 and found a dusty warehouse spot to pass the time after the Lowlands distillery closed in the early 1980s. Owusu-Sarfo says it offers “a rare glimpse into Scotch whisky’s golden age. After sixty years in cask, it has developed a depth and quiet elegance shaped by patience, time, and craft. I was taken aback when I tasted both and still find the flavors developing with each time that I have the opportunity to taste.”

At 84.8 proof, it’s decidedly more subtle than the rum. Notes from The Last Drop call Release No. 42 a deep amber liquid with aromas of “toffee and baking spices, lifted by sweet fruit and warming clove.” On the palate, they mention notes of “toasted almonds, creme brulee, and delicate oak-spiced fruit,” with a long and gentle finish.

The Last Drop has produced just 42 releases since it was founded in 2008, and the cadence of those releases hasn’t changed much since the brand was acquired in 2016 by parent company Sazerac.

“The 2026 Curated Collection brings together two extraordinary spirits shaped by time, rarity, and provenance,” said Rebecca Jago, Director of Brand Experience, The Last Drop Distillers. “These releases embody the discoveries and stories we are privileged to share; spirits that reveal something truly singular and remind us why we search the world for moments of brilliance.”

Both of these releases are pushing the upper limits of age for their respective spirit styles. Scottish whiskies tend to reach their potential in their 20s and 30s, with exceptional releases being rarer as the decades add up.

However, there are exceptions, like single grain whiskies, which use wheat instead of malt. I’ve frequently tasted older single-grain bottles that blew my mind in excess of 40 years, so hearing that one of them hit its peak at 60 is believable. As for rum (which tends to reach maturity much faster than scotch due to the warmer and more humid climate) 25 is a substantial achievement, and a true rarity.

Speaking of rarity, both bottles are incredibly limited. Only 140 bottles of this liquid will hit the world market, with a suggested price of $5,000. As for release number 41, its 261 total bottles will retail for $2,400 each. Sure, there’s investment value in collecting these bottles. But if you’re in the market for some truly one-of-a-kind pours to enjoy before you yourself are long gone, keep these on your radar.

G. Clay Whittaker is a Maxim contributor covering lifestyle, whiskey, cannabis and travel. His work has also appeared in Bon Appetit, Men’s Journal, Cigar Aficionado, Playboy and Esquire. Subscribe to his newsletter Drinks & Stuff for whiskey reviews and trends, perspectives on drinks, and stuff.