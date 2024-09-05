The Macallan ‘Time: Space’ Whisky Line Includes A Six-Figure Single Malt Scotch

A study of time, space and whisky.

(The Macallan)

Patience is paramount when it comes to the finest Scotch in the world, especially in matters when not a drop can be wasted. That sentiment certainly holds true with the new Time: Space Collection from The Macallan, led by a whisky distilled in 1940 and bottled at 84 years old. Good things come to those who wait, indeed.

(The Macallan)

The Macallan continues an illustrious run as it celebrates 200 years of Scotch excellence, building off the January release of the impressive Tales of The Macallan, Vol. 2, this time with a remarkable age statement and process. The Macallan Time: Space is housed in a two-chamber circular vessel with a removable flask and central chamber, a design feat essentially as eye-catching as the 1940 whisky housed within its outer chamber. The distiller is no stranger to next-level bottling and design, particularly on the heels of its 2024 partnership with Bentley.

(The Macallan)

Incredibly, the decanter also houses a second whisky, a much more recent 2018 vintage hailing from the whisky maker’s new distillery. Yet, it’s the 84-year-old whisky that’s sure to turn heads, with a long finish boasting notes of toasted oak and dark chocolate, preceded by palate notes of baked peaches and charred pineapple (among others, naturally). No expense was spared with the 2018 vintage, either. The Macallan said that it “went to exacting standards to secure the continuity of the single malt quality and signature taste” with its newest distillery release.

(The Macallan)

The astounding collection of carefully aged Scotch is rounded out by the release of Time: Space Mastery, which marries 14 cask types together in one precise blend. The offering retails for the more agreeable price tag of $1,400, and also finds place of pride in a handsome circular vessel. As the famed distillery notes, “both releases are symbolic expressions of The Macallan, shaped by an ongoing dedication to incomparable craftsmanship and creativity.”

(The Macallan)

Only 200 editions of the dual-whisky Time: Space offering are available, and The Macallan notes that the offering of both a 1940 vintage and a 2018 vintage represents “a spirit spanning incomparable craft across generations.” Of the more affordable yet no less envy-inducing Time: Space Mastery offering, the Speyside distiller says that the liquid draws “distinct influences from European Oak sherry seasoned casks, American Oak sherry seasoned casks, American Oak Bourbon casks and the finest refill casks.”

(The Macallan)

Both releases nod to the past and help pave the way for (ideally) two more centuries of hallowed Scotch production, The Macallan said. As to finding the covetable Scotch, the $1,400 Time: Space Mastery release is available to purchase from The Macallan (dependent on availability and location), while the illustrious $190,000 Time: Space edition is available to purchase through invitation from The Macallan (pricing available upon application, naturally). Each release is more than suitable to mark 200 years of exceptional Scotch, with the decanter to match — to say the very least.