These Pizza Ovens Are Endorsed By Eric Wareheim & The Outfitter Of ‘The Bear’

Gozney’s pizza ovens get upgraded with new colors from chic apron brand Hedley & Bennett.

(“Foodheim” By Eric Wareheim/Ten Speed Press)

Eric Wareheim, the Tim & Eric comedian who has gobbled up culinary bona fides with his Las Jaras wine brand and Foodheim cookbook, is now hyping a pizza oven collaboration with the apron makers forThe Bear.

Wareheim, who dedicates a cheese-laden chunk of Foodheim to pizza recipes, is an ambassador for a special edition of Gozney’s Arc XL home pizza oven. The ovens come in sunrise and sunset colors from Hedley & Bennett, a kitchen gear company that makes chic-but-functional aprons forThe Bear andTop Chef.

(Gozney X Hedley & Bennett)

The Gozney X Hedley & Bennett collab includes three backyard ovens with gas burners that can hit 950 degrees, quickly cooking pies that come out beautifully blistered and charred, so long as you utilize the proper technique. The colorful limited editions recall a gradient of sky-like hues, from sunrise orange to twilight teal. They were launched last week along with a co-branded collection of aprons, caps, pizza peels and cutters.

(Gozney X Hedley & Bennett)

Wareheim, a self-described “Gozney freak,” said he became a brand ambassador through his friendship with Hedley & Bennett founder Ellen Bennett, a chef who encouraged his foodie passions when he starred on the comedy series Master of None. That show, in which he played Aziz Ansari’s best friend, regularly showcased notable New York restaurants, including Carbone, The Four Horsemen and il Buco. “She really helped me get into the food world,” Wareheim said of Bennett during a break from pouring Las Jaras wines at the collaboration’s unveiling in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

(Gozney X Hedley & Bennett)

“Honestly, making your own pizza and giving it to your family or your friends is as big of a thrill as doing a joke live as a comedian and getting a laugh,” Wareheim said. “It’s that level of like, soulful bliss. Everyone grows up loving pizza, and to be able to do it at home, I just get off on that.”

Wareheim recommends that novice pizzaiolos try the Cheesy Dippers recipe from Foodheim, inspired by the pan pizzas of his youth and Papa John’s breadsticks. The recipe below is meant for a home oven, and you’ll need to buy the book to unlock Wareheim’s signature dough and red sauce recipes. Alternatively, there are dough and sauce recipes from Gozney, which shares more pizza recipes here.

Cheesy Dippers From ‘Foodheim’ By Eric Wareheim

MAKES ONE 10-­INCH PIZZA

(Cheesy Dippers from “Foodheim” By Eric Wareheim/Ten Speed Press)

“I love a pan pie and I LOVE to dip. So here’s an homage to the pan pizzas of my youth, made with a beautifully fermented homemade dough and high-­ quality mozz. It’s one part Pequod’s, one part Papa John’s breadsticks.”

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 ball Pizza Dough (page 60)

2 tablespoons extra-­ virgin olive oil

1¼ cups shredded low-­moisture mozzarella

1 tablespoon freshly grated Parmigiano-­ Reggiano

Flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)

1½ cups Fresh Red Sauce (page 66), at room temperature

Instructions: