This Australian Whisky Company Was Just Named The World’s Best Distillery — Again

It may be the best whiskey you’ve never heard of.

(Starward Australian Whisky)

If you want to find the best whisky in the world, look to the land Down Under — at least, that holds true in the eyes of the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Buzzed-about Aussie whisky purveyor Starward Whisky was just named “Most Awarded International Distillery” in another stunning spirits world accolade.

The Tasting Alliance, the driving force behind the so-called “Olympics of the spirits world,” gave Starward the crown after handing them the highest-number of competition medals through a blind tasting process by a panel of experts. Suffice to say, the results speak (and drink) for themselves. “It’s absolutely surreal… There’s no other way to say it,” said Starward Founder Dave Vitale of the honor. “16 years ago, I set out to craft a whisky that reflected Melbourne in every sip, and now it’s Melbourne that has allowed our whisky to shine bright on the global stage.”

Starward dabbles in a range of categories, including an impressive 2024 whisky collaboration with Lagavulin and an excellent range of bottled cocktails, ready to drink over ice with ease. Red wine barrels deliver the characteristic flavor and finish of Starward, as does the “unpredictable weather” on the continent, said Vitale.

“To be recognised as the world’s best not once, but now twice, is an incredible achievement,” said Starward CEO Simon Marton. “There is no doubt that Australian whisky has earned its place amongst the world’s icons and we’re excited to help take a taste of Australia to the world. ” To come out on top, Starward beat out a whopping 5,500-plus entries across multiple luxury spirits categories, earning 34 medals in total (including eight platinum medals).

A delicious and innovative range of whiskies, including double-grain and single barrel offerings, are given distinct character by “sourced within a day’s drive of our distillery,” Starward said, adding that its whiskies are aged in barrels that “are still damp with some of the world’s best pinot noir, shiraz and cabernet.” Better still is the fact that Starward can be purchased online with just a few clicks, another reminder that Australian whisky seems poised to take over your bar cart (if it hasn’t already).