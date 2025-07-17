This Limited-Edition Jenga Set Is Filled With 25-Year-Old Japanese Whisky

Courtesy of Japanese whiskey makers Janga, only 10 are available for about $14,000 apiece.

Of all the ways to bottle the finest Japanese whisky on the planet, the classic party game Jenga might have just debuted the most unconventional yet: A new special-edition Jenga set features not wooden blocks, but tiny bottles of luxury Japanese whisky.

54 mini bottles replace the game’s traditional wooden blocks via Japanese whiskey brand Janga‘s latest wild innovation, and if the eye-catching build of the set wasn’t enough, the liquid contained in its acrylic bottles might prove especially worthy of its price tag of about $1.98 million yen. Janga notes that Zeus Janga 25-Year Japanese Whisky fills each building block in delectable fashion.

Boasting a delicate ABV of 43% and produced in Japan, Janga says the game offering is about more than just a new way to look at tabletop entertainment. “Zeus is the most sacred in the history of Janga, luxuriously using rare raw liquor that has been aged for an ultra-long period of 25 years, which can be said to be the highest peak of domestic whiskey,” the company said. Accordingly, each Jenga set is limited: Only 10 are available through a lottery system, with winners announced July 19th via Janga’s online shop.

The company notes its Jenga-inspired design is “a luxury bottle for adults that encapsulates playfulness, beauty and entertainment in a single drop,” with past releases including Japanese spirits like sake. On the nose, this new set’s liquid boasts notes of noble oak and sandalwood, the company said, along with honey and vanilla on the palate. As Robb Report notes, the exact origins of this whisky are unclear, but 25 years is an impressive age statement in its own right (and again, perhaps justifies the high price tag for the set itself).

The set is finished with its own textured leather logo handle, a suitable touch befitting the whisky inside, which Janga said delivers a finish that’s” beautifully long and intricate, like the last chapter of a piece of music.” Only a rare few will experience both the thrill of Jenga and the delight of a rare Japanese whisky, but future Janga releases seem poised to capitalize on the perfect mix of spirit and entertainment in one exclusive package.