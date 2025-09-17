This Philly Hotel Offers $100 Cheesesteaks Served On A Silver Platter

The room service-only delicacy features sliced Wagyu steak, aged sharp provolone and truffle shavings on a seeded roll.

(The Bellevue)

The classic Philadelphia cheesesteak—that famously greasy indulgence beloved by late night revelers and overeaters alike—has long been a mainstay of the city’s sandwich repertoire, even if it can be a less interesting option than the perfect hoagie or roast pork with sharp provolone and broccoli rabe. The cheesesteak has recently seen a resurgence outside Philly at New York’s Danny & Coop’s, a buzzy shop from Danny DiGiampietro of Angelo’s in Philly fame and actor and native Philadelphian Bradley Cooper, which still draws lines serving up Cheese Wiz-adorned delights in the East Village.

The Philly food scene has now seemingly fired back with a more elevated cheesesteak take, courtesy of The Bellevue hotel’s Cheesesteak Maître D’ Service. This fancified room service treat is hand-delivered on a silver platter by a white-gloved hotel attendant and features chopped Wagyu steak, caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms and aged sharp provolone topped with truffle shavings on a seeded roll from South Philly’s hallowed Sarcone’s Bakery. Priced at a decidedly upscale $100 on the hotel’s in-room dining menu, it’s served with fries, Italian Long Hot peppers, pickles from Fishtown Pickle Project, and roasted garlic aioli on the side, along with a Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer to wash it down.

(The Bellevue)

“The dish reimagines a Philadelphia classic as a true luxury experience,” declares the hotel’s Executive Chef Kevin Kaser. “From premium cuts of beef to freshly baked bread and pickles sourced from trusted local partners, every detail reflects the highest quality ingredients. The service itself adds to the experience, with a maître d’ tableside presentation, generous shavings of truffles and a personalized touch that can’t be found elsewhere.”

(The Bellevue)

Kaser said the hotel launched the curiously high-brow cheesesteak experience on August 27 in a bid to entice well-heeled football fans watching games in their rooms. “We expect it will appeal not only to guests who want to stay in and watch the game, but also to those who may not be sports fans yet prefer to enjoy dinner in their room after a long day or crave a late-night bite,” he said. “There has already been strong buzz throughout the city and five orders placed on property since launch, and we’re looking forward to building on that momentum.”