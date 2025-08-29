This Pit Barbecue Chicken Recipe Could Upgrade Your Labor Day Weekend

An Alabama-stye bird from a renowned Tennessee pitmaster.

(Photo: Andrew Thomas Lee)

Famed Tennessee pitmaster Pat Martin isn’t just starring in new episodes of Tastemade’s Barbecue: Life of Fire—where he travels around the country and cooks over live fire with chefs, farmers and foodies—he’s also serving up a banger of an Alabama-style chicken recipe that just might take your Labor Day grilling to the next level. Martin highly recommends using a brined bird for this recipe excerpted from his book, Life of Fire: Mastering the Arts of Pit-Cooked Barbecue, the Grill, and the Smokehouse, and has plenty more to say about it below.

(Photo: Andrew Thomas Lee)

“This chicken is my ode to Alabama white sauce—a tangy blend of mayonnaise, vinegar, and spices that was created almost a hundred years ago at Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur, Alabama, about thirty miles south of the Tennessee border,” Martin says. “It has since become a cult item in the world of barbecue, and my buddy Chris Lilly [Gibson’s pitmaster and competition barbecue legend] has made enough of the original recipe to float the USS Nimitz. I started working on my own version of white sauce a couple months before I opened my first barbecue joint. While you’ll often see the sauce used on chicken wings, legs, or half chickens, I like to dunk a whole barbecue bird in the stuff when it’s close to being cooked through, then finish the chicken over the fire, which turns the sauce into a rich, shiny glaze.

(Photo: Andrew Thomas Lee)

“To help the chicken cook evenly and expose more of it to the smoky fire, I butterfly (aka spatchcock) it first. But my method is unconventional. Frankly, it’s backward: Instead of removing the chicken’s backbone (as is the established method), I split the bird through the breastbone. This technique was born years ago out of a screwup: I accidentally cut down the wrong side of a chicken, but I cooked it anyway, and I actually preferred the results. The breast and leg meat cooked more evenly, and to me it just looks right: When you lay the bird out flat, the legs fold neatly around the breast to create a tight square of meat. If you think I’m full of it, try my ‘reverse spatchcock’ method once, and see for yourself.”

(Photo: Andrew Thomas Lee)

Pit Barbecue Chicken

Ingredients

1 whole chicken (about 3 1/2 pounds), brined or dry-brined

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon Big Hoss Rub, or your favorite barbecue rub

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup apple juice

Pat’s Alabama White Sauce (recipe linked here)

Steps