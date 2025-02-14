This Sneaker-Shaped 1800 Tequila Bottle Is Here For NBA All-Star Weekend

This dazzling decanter is a seriously baller bar cart ornament.

(1800 Tequila)

The NBA All-Star Game is descending on San Francisco this Valentine’s Day weekend, and tequila brand 1800 is teaming up with streetwear-savvy artist Mr. Flower Fantastic to mark the occasion with a slam dunk of a decanter.

(1800 Tequila)

The NYC-based pop culture sculptor first gained notable fame after delivering a rosy oversized rendering of tennis superstar Serena Williams’ Nike Air Max ’97 to the U.S. Open in 2018. He’s since expanded his creative vision to include prints of other floral sneakers, crystal planters crafted in the shape of Louis Vuitton x Nike AF1s, and now, a tequila decanter modeled after a baller high-top.

(1800 Tequila)

While the thirst-quenching work is free of any athleticwear branding, it does feature elements inspired by the stunning 1800 Cristalino bottle, including its luxe diamond-quilted texture. Meanwhile, the abstract geometric shapes wrapping around the upper are meant to invoke the sharp angles of the agave plant’s fleshy dark green leaves, while the tongue and sole feature an 1800 logo and label.

(1800 Tequila)

“Working with 1800 Tequila was a deeply inspiring experience, as I was drawn to the story, culture, and passion behind the brand, ” Mr. Flower Fantastic said in a statement. “The decanter itself began with an exploration of light, inspired by the refracted angles of the crystal bottle. The design also honors the agave plant’s striking, geometric beauty, reflecting nature’s precision in every curve. Beyond its aesthetic, the decanter is a conversation starter as art often sparks dialogue. My hope is that this project sparks conversation and takes people to places they hadn’t imagined before.”

The limited-edition 1800 Tequila x Mr. Flower Fantastic decanter, which comes with a bottle of 1800 Cristalino with which to fill it, is now available to purchase for $225 online.