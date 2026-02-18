This South Caicos Luxury Resort Just Hosted An Epic Food & Wine Experience

One of Montreal’s very best chefs curated a four-day culinary escape at Salterra on the idyllic Caribbean isle.

Salterra, the prestigious The Luxury Collection’s newest resort in the Caribbean, made its debut a few months ago on the idyllic island of South Caicos following a $130 million investment. That might have been enough for some five-star properties, but the Turks & Caicos standout just followed up its opening with an epic food and wine experience, establishing it as a top-tier culinary destination to boot.

The 100-room oceanfront property sits on 3,000 feet of secluded white-sand beach along South Caicos’ protected eastern shoreline. It proved the perfect setting for the newly inaugurated Salterra Food & Wine Experience, which saw the resort bring in Chef Kevin Ramasawmy of Montreal’s celebrated Bar George. Guests immersed themselves in an true escape featuring seaside soirées, a sun-drenched island cookout with open-fire conch grilling, and an elegant White Party finale with five-course dining and fireworks.

The uber-stylish Ramasawmy brought key members of his Bar George team to collaborate with Salterra’s accomplished culinary staff, while star DJ Christine Clement, who also spins at Bar George, curated the pitch-perfect music throughout the weekend. Guests were also introduced to wines from Lightfoot & Wolfville, the award-winning Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia estate known for its organic and biodynamic practices and acclaimed traditional-method sparkling wines. The Nova Scotia producer’s beautiful bottles were featured alongside Ramasawmy’s decadent island-forward menus throughout the weekend.

The Food & Wine Experience represents Salterra’s vision for creating memorable moments that connect guests to the local terroir. The culinary team led by talented Executive Chef Gerardo Colmenares works with local fishermen who bring in fresh catch daily—snapper, grouper, lobster, and conch pulled from surrounding waters. This sea-to-table approach ensures freshness while supporting the island’s traditional fishing community, keeping centuries-old practices alive in a modern context. The resort’s sustainability initiatives also include significant reliance on solar energy as part of its broader environmental commitment.

The elegant resort features six distinct dining and drinking venues, each offering different perspectives on Caribbean cuisine. The signature restaurant, Brine, showcases a chef’s tasting menu with wine pairings. The beachfront Cobo Bar & Grill specializes in Latin-inspired cuisine and wood-fired preparations. Regatta serves breakfast and dinner in a British Caribbean atmosphere, while Sisal, the lobby bar, offers seasonal bites and cocktails with local ingredients. The cool Jack & Jenny’s poolside food truck provides casual fare, and the grab-and-go Flamingo Café ensures guests have options throughout the day.

Salterra’s Presidential Suite, where Chef Ramasawmy staged one of his caviar-laden shindigs, is the resort’s most spacious and luxurious accommodation. The three-bedroom, three-bath residence spans 2,800 square feet and comfortably sleeps up to seven guests, with generous living and dining areas, multiple seating zones, and upscale finishes that reflect the island’s natural beauty and luxury ethos. The suite includes a wraparound terrace and fully equipped kitchen, offering a residential feel within the resort setting.

Salterra Estates meanwhile, the resort’s collection of private oceanfront residences, offers multi-bedroom villas designed for extended stays and group travel. Located within the resort grounds, the estates provide direct beach access, spacious indoor-outdoor living spaces, private pools, and dedicated concierge services, while maintaining full access to Salterra’s dining venues, spa, and resort amenities. The residences are positioned to deliver privacy without sacrificing convenience.

Salterra offers all guests adventures and excursions, personalized concierge and butler services, indoor and outdoor event spaces including the 3,600-square-foot Lucari Ballroom that can accommodate up to 250 guests, and private dining offerings. Four swimming pools, including a lagoon-style pool with cabanas, an infinity-edge pool, and an adults-only spa pool, complement the 3,000 feet of secluded white sand beach.

The Spa at Salterra serves as the resort’s wellness sanctuary, framed by the island’s centuries-old salt flats. The spa features eight treatment rooms, including two couples’ suites with private lanais where the sounds of the ocean provide natural ambiance. An outdoor relaxation lounge offers a serene space to unwind before or after treatments. The spa’s signature aquathermal experience includes a salt sauna, steam room, hammam, and showers designed to restore balance through water-based therapies.

Guests also have access to a hot tub and soaking pool surrounded by sun-warmed stone. A tranquil adults-only pool in the spa’s interior courtyard provides an additional space for quiet reflection. Treatment offerings lean heavily on island botanicals and local ingredients, with the signature South Caicos salt scrub using mineral-rich salt harvested from the nearby salt flats. Services range from traditional Swedish massage to more comprehensive treatments, all incorporating natural and organic products.

For guests seeking adventure beyond the resort grounds, Salterra’s concierge team arranges excursions that showcase South Caicos’s natural assets through Adventures by Salterra, one of the first in-house adventure outlets at any Luxury Collection property globally. Diving and snorkeling trips explore the nearby wall where the ocean floor drops dramatically, revealing coral formations and marine life, on Salterra’s now fleet of boats.

The resort’s Coral Reef Restoration program allows guests to contribute to sustainability efforts through hands-on coral planting and nursery work. Bonefishing guides lead expeditions into the shallows where these silvery game fish cruise the flats. Private boat charters can whisk guests to uninhabited cays for picnic lunches on deserted beaches. The resort occupies land on an island that remained largely undeveloped for decades.

South Caicos has preserved its quiet character, and the relative seclusion is now part of the appeal for travelers seeking an escape from crowded resort towns. South Caicos Airport can accommodate most midsize and many super-midsize private jets, and handles private aviation and offers customs and immigration services for international arrivals with advance notice.

Salterra is part of The Luxury Collection, a portfolio within Marriott International’s top-tier Luxury Group that includes some of the world’s most distinctive hotels and resorts. Marriott Luxury Group also encompasses brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, and JW Marriott, among others. All are part of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s global travel program, which offers member benefits including exclusive rates, room upgrades, and experiential rewards across thousands of properties worldwide.