Tom Brady's Guacamole Recipe is a Healthy Take on a Favorite Super Bowl Snack

The TB 12 Method

Tom Brady isn't just the GOAT of NFL quarterbacks who will make a record 10th Super Bowl appearance when his Bucs take on the Chiefs on Sunday, February 7. Brady apparently also knows how to whip up a healthy take on guacamole that's practically a guilt-free game day dish.

In the new paperback version of Brady's fitness book, The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love Better and For Longer, Touchdown Tom (or more likely his ghostwriter) opines: "Guacamole is a staple of the TB12 diet. A daily intake of avocado provides a nice boost of unsaturated fats and can raise your body’s level of good cholesterol. Avocados also contain fiber, potassium, folate, as well as B, C, and E vitamins."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Guacamole should be made to be eaten right away. The enzymes that cause avocados to oxidize not only make old guacamole look unappealing but also make it bitter and unpleasant to taste. This recipe is made for 2 servings but you can double or triple it as needed."

12 Chunky Guacamole

Makes: 2 servings (about 1 cup)

Takes: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 ripe Haas Avocado

¼ cup diced white onion, rinsed and strained

½ green jalapeño, seeded and finely diced, optional

Zest of 1 lemon or lime + 1 Tablespoon fresh juice

12 fresh basil leaves, rolled and sliced into thin ribbons

1 clove of garlic, finely grated or minced

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt (you can add more to taste at the end)

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

Instructions

Place the onion, garlic, salt, spices, juice, and chilies in a bowl. Zest citrus into mix, and mix well.

Run your knife around each avocado lengthwise, carefully cutting down to the pit. Twist the avocado in half and remove the pit. With the cut side up, slice the avocado into cubes.

With a spoon scoop the cubes of 1/2 the avocado into the bowl, mash with a fork until smooth, add the cubes of the second avocado and the basil and fold into mix, mashing slightly but leaving big chunks mostly intact.

Adjust salt and jalapeno to taste and serve immediately. Skip the chips and serve with veggie sticks or Sweet Potato Toast instead!

TB12 is a health and wellness brand founded by Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero.