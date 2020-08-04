12 Takeaways From Tom Brady's Updated TB 12 Book that Could Change Your Life

Live longer, do more, and do it better.

Kirby Allison (Jonesworks)

The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer is an essential health, fitness and lifestyle guide for everyone from disciplined athletes to those simply wanting to improve the longevity of their health and well-being.

The book provides a detailed and revolutionary approach to living a vital, active and energetic life. It is about the principles of “performance through recovery” and explores how Tom and I built TB12 on the belief that everyone can benefit from a smarter, more holistic wellness routine.

We have added new and exciting content since we initially published the book in 2017. The paperback version features a new afterword from Tom, TB12 client testimonials, and gives readers a fresh set of recipes to support the TB12 diet.

TB12 has also grown over the years, expanding into a 12,000 square foot Performance and Recovery center in Boston, MA and flourishing web presence, including virtual workout sessions. The ethos of our centers is focused on a holistic methodology for your overall health and athletic performance with personalized services from Body Coaches mirroring Tom's and my approach to training at the speed of sport.

We’re making our method available to even more people with the launch of the paperback.

For a sneak peek into the book, Let me share 12 key takeaways from the method that you can incorporate into your everyday life:

Incorporate pliability as the missing component of your strength and conditioning regimen. Balance your inner environment to absorb and disperse the forces in your life. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Drink water with electrolytes every day using the ounces to pounds proportion of half your body weight—that is, if you weigh 150 pounds, drink at least 75 ounces or more of water. Optimal pliability cannot be achieved without proper hydration. Reduce or eliminate your intake of caffeine, soda, and alcohol. All three can be dehydrating. If you drink coffee, soda, or alcohol, rebalance your hydration by drinking two glasses of water with electrolytes for every one of these beverages you consume. Focus on eating real food, preferably organic and mostly plant-based. Eat some daily percentage of your vegetables raw—that is, uncooked. Shop and eat locally as much as possible. Most supermarket foods have traveled long distances and been frozen and thawed before reaching the shelves. Try to limit and possibly eliminate foods that cause chronic inflammation, including fast foods, processed foods, and the five W’s: white bread, white pasta, white potatoes, white milk, and excess white salt. Supplement your dietary regimen by taking at minimum a multivitamin and a B complex. Supplement with protein powder or a protein bar to help your body rebuild and rejuvenate, especially after workouts—and snack when hungry throughout the day. Take time to re-center yourself every day, whether it’s through meditation or just by doing something you love. This is an important part of rebalancing your inner environment. Our brains are our control centers. Never lose track of the importance of brain fitness. Practice plasticity-based brain exercises to keep your brain in optimal condition. Get the appropriate cognitive rest by sticking to a regular bedtime and getting at least eight hours of sleep every night.

It is our mission to empower people to live pain-free and perform their best through these revolutionary, integrated concepts in deep-force muscle pliability work, hydration, nutrition, functional strength, conditioning, and cognitive fitness.

We hope this is helpful information and we are here to guide you if TB12 becomes part of your commitment to a healthy, holistic lifestyle.