Watch Chef Andrew Zimmern Grill The Perfect New York Strip Steak

Summer is here, and it's a great time to throw a steak on the grill. Thankfully, chef and TV host Andrew Zimmern is here to show how it's done with this backyard New York strip steak method, which you can watch him expertly pull off in the video above.

“Here’s what makes a bone in strip so beautiful for eating," Zimmern says. "Meat on the bone takes a bit longer to cook, so that means that the steak can be in contact with the heat source for a longer amount of time which builds flavor and texture.

"The cooking of the bone itself infuses its flavor into the meat. That’s why a whole roasted chicken tastes better, more chicken-y, than a boneless skinless chicken breast. So you get that benefit from bone in beef steaks as well.

"For summer time, I let grilled beef rest for a half hour before serving. I love room temperature grilled beef. I think it has deeper flavor and mouth feel because the fat is no longer and thin and liquidized. The fat has cooled. The fat holds the flavor in your mouth and the texture has a more profound tenderness.

"If you want great beef flavor, bone in cuts really are a phenomenal resource for the home cook.”

Ingredients

2 bone-in, dry-aged NY Strip steaks, about 1 pound each

Bouquet garni of sage, thyme and rosemary

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Let your steaks sit at room temperature while you prepare a charcoal grill for direct high heat cooking. Light a chimney full of charcoal, and let burn until the top of the charcoal turns white. Dump the coals into the grill. Clean the grate with a grill brush.Place the steaks on the grill, directly over the charcoal.

Cook, turning frequently, for 10 to 15 minutes for medium rare, or until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 130 degrees F. While the steaks are cooking, lightly coat the bouquet garni in oil, and use the herb bundle to baste the steaks. Place the bundle of rosemary and thyme on the grill to char.

Transfer steaks to a cutting board, and let rest for at least 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with the charred herbs.