‘The BigShǝBàng’ Is WhistlePig’s Oldest, Most Expensive Whiskey Yet

The luxe single malt whiskey boasts a nearly $5,000 price tag and was aged for a boundary-pushing 30 years.

(WhistlePig)

WhistlePig’s decade-plus journey to revitalize rye whiskey tends to push boundaries in ways both humorous and more practical, but the Vermont distillery might have outdone even itself with a stunning 30-year-old single malt whiskey dubbed “The BigShǝBàng.”

(WhistlePig)

The pioneering whiskey company is no stranger to experimentation, nor to having a bit of cheeky fun in the process (whiskey cut with Liquid Death water, anyone?). And yet, there’s a lofty and luxe air to The BigShǝBàng. Slated for release this fall and newly announced, it joins other covetable and pricey WhistlePig offerings, including its Boss Hog series. Previously, the 25-year-old Badonkadonk (which debuted last year) was the crown jewel of its high-age statement whiskies, and 2023’s 21-year Béhôlden marked its entry into the burgeoning American Single Malt category.

Consider WhistlePig a force to be reckoned with in that quickly growing arena, with the tools and pursuit of innovation to match. That means BigShǝBàng’s whopping 30-year age statement is a “super aged anomaly” that clocks in at an SRP of $4,999. The exact provenance of the liquid is unknown, but its designation as North American single malt likely places its origin north of the border in Canada (other releases have included whiskey blends from Indiana, for example).



Not to worry: Both 21-year-old Béhôlden and 25-year-old Badonkadonk will continue to receive annual limited releases.

(WhistlePig)

The company, which describes its latest luxury offering as a “cosmic shift” in the world of whiskey, notes that The BigShǝBàng was “aged longer than any other North American Single Malt.” The liquid spent three decades in American Oak before receiving what should be a rather curious, luscious secondary maturation in Vin Santo Italian dessert wine barrels, giving it what WhistlePig calls “velvety character with profound depth.”

(WhistlePig Farm/Courtesy of WhistlePig Whiskey)

There’s already plenty of deep mouthfeel to WhistlePig’s flagship lineup, including its excellent 10-Year Straight Rye offering and its Piggyback series, anchored by a highly approachable yet no less luxe 6-year bourbon. The latest WhistlePig release ventures well beyond the boundaries of what the market knows as American Single Malt at the moment, the distillery noted. “The BigShǝBàng is a flavor supernova – radiant, otherworldly, and unlike anything we’ve ever put in a bottle,” said Meghan Ireland, Head Blender at WhistlePig.

(WhistlePig Distillery/Courtesy of WhistlePig Whiskey)

It was a labor of love to track down rare Vin Santo barrels, Ireland said, and in total, fewer than four barrels of The BigShǝBàng have been made available this year. “We’ve been hunting down Vin Santo barrels for a few years now, and the stars finally aligned with a precious few to finish this inaugural release,” Ireland said. “As with many of our most elusive casks, they’ve proved to be a catalyst for complexity that’s well worth the quest.” Boasting a floral nose with touches of wheat crust and honeyed bread, WhistlePig notes the ultra-exclusive whiskey also features toasted cedar on the palate and a delicate, sweet finish.

The liquid, presented in a handsome wooden display box, features an elegant script label on its bold glass bottle, which is further numbered individually. What limited quantities are available of this impressive 30-year-old single malt will be for sale at “the best establishments nationally,” while The BigShǝBàng will notably be available at the WhistlePig Vault in Louisville. The elusive quest for the latest and greatest rare offering from WhistlePig continues apace.