Wine Of The Week: 2022 Corrections Stags Leap Red Wine

The voluminous red blend features artwork by Jesse Krimes from his “Purgatory” series at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

(Prisoner Wine Company)

The Prisoner Wine Company, known for its eye-catching and often provocative labels, has unveiled the latest iteration of its “Corrections” bottle line, a project launched in 2022 that uses wine labels as a platform for social advocacy. The 2022 Corrections Stags Leap Red Wine features artwork by Jesse Krimes from his “Purgatory” series, which is currently on display at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of Krimes’ solo exhibition, also called “Corrections.” The show is reportedly the first-ever work acquired by The Met from a living, formerly incarcerated artist.

Jesse Krimes (Prisoner Wine Company)

“Using limited materials—soap, hair gel, and improvised tools—’Purgatory’ exemplifies the ingenuity of artists within the system,” states a description of his art on The Prisoner Wine Company’s website. “Krimes safeguarded the printed soaps within playing card containers, smuggling them through the prison mailing system over the course of a year. This creative process served as a mental escape from the dehumanizing environment of prison while fostering unexpected connections with those around him.”

(Prisoner Wine Company)

Winemakers Chrissy Wittmann and Todd Ricard crafted the new limited-edition red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc, and Malbec grapes sourced exclusively from Stags Leap in Napa Valley. After 18 days of skin fermentation, the wine is aged for 18 months in a mix of new and neutral French oak barrels, resulting in a complex aromatic profile of cocoa, cola, blueberry, black cherry, chicory, nutmeg, vanilla and caramel, with hints of blue fruit, spice, and savory herbs. A portion of the proceeds from each bottle benefits Krimes’ Center for Art & Advocacy, a nonprofit in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood that bills itself as the first artist-led initiative dedicated to providing mentorship and resources to justice-impacted artists.$100