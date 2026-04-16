Wine Of The Week: Alain Ducasse Sparkling Sake

What do you get when a Michelin-starred chef and a sake maker team up?

A few years ago, legendary chef Alain Ducasse was put in touch with Shichiken sake brewery, an acclaimed brand situated in the shadows of Mount Fuji. They teamed up with one goal: to make a sake that channels both the Mediterranean and sake traditions to make the perfect pairing for Ducasse’s Michelin-starred cuisine.

The collaboration starts with water from the mountains of Hakushu (where Suntory makes its best whiskies), and a base of traditional sake. That is then aged in sakura barrels and then sent to age in bottle, a la Champagne. Just like French sparkling, this sparkling sake is elegant and energetic, but subtle and delicate—unraveling with floral notes of lychee and white cherries and florality, like walking through the cherry blossoms. I opened a bottle with a parade of hand rolls—wagyu, uni, spicy tuna, and the like—and it was perfect with every bite. $77

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.