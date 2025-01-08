Wine Of The Week: Bereche Et Fils Brut Reserve

A fail-safe Champagne from one of the region’s rising stars.

This is my fail-safe wine—my Swiss Army Knife, pairs-with-anything bottle. It’s what I look for on a menu when I’m not appeased by anything else, it’s what I bring to a party when I don’t know what is being served. I’d drink this on a beach, I’d pop it on New Year’s, I’d open it for my best friends, my mailman, my mother-in-law, and everyone in between.

Raphaël and Vincent Bérêche are brothers and the fifth-generation proprietors of the Champagne estate. Despite the property’s age, they make electric, lively bubbles that follow rigorous, forward-thinking biodynamic practices.

The Brut Reserve is a blend of 70% of wines from the base year, plus an additional 30% of wines from their vintage reserve library to add harmony. It’s full of plush toastiness and verve, balanced out by honey, clementine, and a chalky, oyster-shell minerality. $65

Kate Dingwall is a WSET-trained sommelier and spirits writer. Her work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.