Wine Of The Week: Bisol Relio Rive di Guia Extra Brut

A crisp, bone-dry Prosecco that’s bursting with beautiful bubbles.

The sparkling wines of the Valdobbiadene area. Credit: Francisco Galifi

When we think of sparkling wine, minds tend to gravitate towards Champagne: the elegant French wine invented by monks and sipped at all manner of celebrations. But don’t sleep on Prosecco. The upper echelon of Italian bubbles are well worth your attention. Take Bisol, a historic Valdobbiadene producer with more than 500 years of heritage.

Bisol’s Relio Rive di Guia Extra Brut is a bit of a different vibe for Prosecco. It’s done in the extra brut style—so, without any added sweetness—unlike the more sugar-kissed versions found in the hills surrounding Venice. “Extra brut isn’t our traditional style,” says president Gianluca Bisol. “But it’s important to show how Prosecco can be a fine wine; it can be exceptional.”

It is. Expect a pale and bright palate with notes of genepy, white blossom, lavender, sage, and lavender. It’s bone dry and icy—crisp, vertical, and bracing with beautiful bubbles. $50

Kate Dingwall is a WSET-trained sommelier and spirits writer. Her work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.