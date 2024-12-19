Wine Of The Week: Castello Banfi Summus Toscana IGT

A luscious limited-edition blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah from a picturesque Tuscan winery/resort.

(Castello Banfi in Montalcino, Italy/Photo: A. Brookshaw)

Banfi winery may be renowned for its Brunellos and Cabernets, but this Castello Banfi Summus Toscana IGT Super Tuscan is among the brand’s most reliably satisfying offerings. The Italian winemaker, owned by third-generation family proprietor Cristina Mariani-May, not only produces boatloads of bold reds that pair well with holiday feasts, but it also operates a dreamy Tuscan resort, Castello Banfi, where its bottles are produced. This lush castle-on-a-hill in the Montalcino countryside hosts a fully-functioning winery and a 14-room boutique hotel set upon 7,100 picturesque acres of vineyards and olive groves, and was originally built as a fortress between the 9th and 13th centuries. In other words, a stay here is the perfect getaway for the Italian wine lover in your life, if you’re still waiting to splurge on a last-minute Christmas gift.

(Banfi)

But back to the wine at hand: Castello Banfi Summus is imported in less than 1,000 cases per year, and regularly nabs scores in the low 90s from Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast. The limited-edition blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah grapes possesses fruity aromas of cherries and plums and serves juicy notes of jam, tobacco and spices along with velvety tannins on the tongue. It pairs remarkably well with red meat, stews, pastas, and cheeses, so grab a bottle to enjoy with your holiday feast if you can. $78.99