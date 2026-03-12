Wine Of The Week: Chandon Garden Spritz

The zest of handpicked Valencia oranges are stacked with botanicals to give a bitter, spicy kick to this bright sparkling wine.

(Credit: Chandon)

It took 64 versions before Chandon’s Garden Spritz—a ready-to-serve spritz from the beloved sparkling wine house—was just right. Some were too bitter, others too punchy with acid. The team studied oranges for four years, looking to find the perfect citrus to balance out a spritz.

They’ve settled on the perfect spritz—A ginger-y, summer-ready spritz from Chandon. It starts with grapes—Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Semillon picked in Mendoza, Argentina. Then the zest and peels of handpicked Valencia oranges are stacked with botanicals to give a bitter, spicy kick to this bright, sparkling wine. It’s perfect for sipping in a summer sunset and pairing with salty snacks.

The thing I hate about making Spritzes at home is the work. Yes, they’re three-ingredient drinks but finding an aperitivo, opening sparkling wine, and cracking cans of soda always feels sticky to me. Chandon’s garden spritz is easy to pop and pour, perfect for pouring for friends without any of the bartending rigamarole. I served it out of a magnum, with swirls of oranges and a skewer of olives over big cubes of ice. $76

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.