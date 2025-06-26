Wine Of The Week: Chateau LaGrange 2016

A Bordeaux for discerning drinkers from the makers of a legendary Japanese whisky.

(Chateau Lagrange)

What happens when a Japanese whisky maker buys a French vineyard? Beautiful, beautiful Bordeaux. In 1823, Suntory, the legendary producers of Japanese whisky, were looking to expand their empire. They landed in Bordeaux, where Chateau Lagrange sits at the highest point of the Saint-Julien appellation.

The chateau’s crown jewel is Chateau Lagrange Grand Vin, a 3ème Grand Cru Classé, born from the 291 acres of vines that surround the chateau. Only 25,000 cases are made every year and they absolutely shine. The wine is a rich, expressive example of the singularity of the Medoc soil. It’s intense, with notes of cassis, cedarwood, and red fruit with an ethereal minerality that dances across the palate.

The Japanese connection is apparent. Everything is precise and thoughtful. There’s the bamboo garden, which circles the pond outside the chateau. Visitors can sip and swirl Bordeaux, but also participate in cooking classes, where they can learn to make maki rolls. Recently, I had the pleasure of drinking the 1986 and 1956 versions of this same bottle. Both were exquisite—still youthful and fresh, even some 80 years. My advice would be to buy a few bottles for now, then hide some away for future you. $89.99

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.