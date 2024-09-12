Wine Of The Week: Domaine du Nozay Sancerre Blanc ‘Chateau du Nozay’ 

A stellar Sancerre with notes of grapefruit, lime leaf, and orange.

Sep 12, 2024
Domaine du Nozay’s Sancerre. (Credit: Kate Dingwall)

From the outside, Chateau du Nozay seems like your standard French vineyard. There’s an old Chateau crowning the property, complete with wrought iron bistro tables and ivy climbing up the stone, along with sloping green Sauvignon Blanc vineyards and a cave for aging wines.

While the Chateau’s history stretches back centuries, there’s also a reverence for the new. Winemaker Cyril de Benoist de Gentissart has speakers planted around the vines, and classical music snakes out of them. “It helps with sap circulation!” says de Benoist de Gentissart.

He’s also got music grooving in the cellar. He swears it helps simulate the yeast, which helps the grapes ferment into excellent wines. One could roll your eyes at the experimentation but one sip and you’re sold on what he’s saying. His Chateau du Nozay is luxe and tongue-coating, with notes of grapefruit, white flowers, lime leaf, and orange. $80

Tags:

Read This Next

Wine Of The Week: Gary Farrell Russian River Select Pinot Noir

Wine Of The Week: Gary Farrell Russian River Select Pinot Noir

By Maxim

Booker’s ‘The Reserves’ Is Blended Bourbon Perfection

Booker’s ‘The Reserves’ Is Blended Bourbon Perfection

By Maxim

Spirit Of The Week: Rémy Martin 300th Anniversary Coupe Cognac

Spirit Of The Week: Rémy Martin 300th Anniversary Coupe Cognac

By Maxim

The Best Wine & BBQ Pairings From Chef Jordan Andino

The Best Wine & BBQ Pairings From Chef Jordan Andino

By Maxim

Dodge Will Give You $7,100 To Buy A 710 HP Durango SRT Hellcat

Dodge Will Give You $7,100 To Buy A 710 HP Durango SRT Hellcat

By American Cars And Racing

Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas

Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas

By GAYOT

7 Incredible Movie Quotes About Love

7 Incredible Movie Quotes About Love

By SNIPdaily

The 2025 Mazda CX-70 Is A More Refined CX-90 That Skips the 3rd Row

The 2025 Mazda CX-70 Is A More Refined CX-90 That Skips the 3rd Row

By A Girls Guide to Cars

12 Eye-Popping 1950s Movie Posters

12 Eye-Popping 1950s Movie Posters

By MovieMaker Magazine