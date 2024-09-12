Wine Of The Week: Domaine du Nozay Sancerre Blanc ‘Chateau du Nozay’

A stellar Sancerre with notes of grapefruit, lime leaf, and orange.

Domaine du Nozay’s Sancerre. (Credit: Kate Dingwall)

From the outside, Chateau du Nozay seems like your standard French vineyard. There’s an old Chateau crowning the property, complete with wrought iron bistro tables and ivy climbing up the stone, along with sloping green Sauvignon Blanc vineyards and a cave for aging wines.

While the Chateau’s history stretches back centuries, there’s also a reverence for the new. Winemaker Cyril de Benoist de Gentissart has speakers planted around the vines, and classical music snakes out of them. “It helps with sap circulation!” says de Benoist de Gentissart.

He’s also got music grooving in the cellar. He swears it helps simulate the yeast, which helps the grapes ferment into excellent wines. One could roll your eyes at the experimentation but one sip and you’re sold on what he’s saying. His Chateau du Nozay is luxe and tongue-coating, with notes of grapefruit, white flowers, lime leaf, and orange. $80