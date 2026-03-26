Wine Of The Week: Domaine Nico La Savante 2023

An adventurous Pinot Noir that’s crafted high up in the Andes.

(Credit: Domaine Nico)

Domaine Nico has all the trappings of a Burgundian wine. Pinot Noir clones brought over from Dijon and planted in cool, high hills. Elegance, finesse and nuance — raspberry and red cherry that dance across the palate anchored by an earthy depth that draws you in deeper. Thing is, this wine wasn’t made within the confines of Burgundy. It wasn’t even made in France. Domaine Nico explores the highest heights of the Uco Valley. Made by industry legend Laura Catena (of Catena Zapata) and winemaker Roy Urvieta, Domaine Nico plays with “heartbreak grape” vines up to 4,921 feet into the Andes mountains. The result is a wine that has all the French finesse of Burgundy but with an Argentinian accent and an intrepid sense of adventure. She has to deal with frost and hail, so the number of grapes she gets in is low. It’s sunny up in the mountains, which allows the grapes to reach perfect ripeness. Ambitious, and worth it. $60

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.