Wine Of The Week: Elena Walch ‘Beyond The Clouds’ Chardonnay

A sophisticated Chardonnay from the upper reaches of the Italian Alps.

Oct 31, 2024
(Photo: Kate Dingwall(

Chardonnay is grown everywhere. It thrives in Burgundy and commands three-figures in California. The best producers in Champagne play with Chardonnay, as do the vintners of upstate New York. It’s probably no surprise that Chardonnay also grows abundantly in Alto Adige, the mountainous region in the Northern reaches of Italy. The area borders Austria, and the influence is palpable. Schnitzel is a big deal here, mountain goats run wild, and the vineyards climb the slopes of the Alps.

These high-altitude vineyards produce exceptional Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay, alongside grapes native to the region like Schiava (Italy’s answer to Gamay), Lagrein (a serious red grape), and Müller-Thurgau (a mineral, bright wine for Riesling heads). If those sound weird? They’re not. While the grapes are unusual and the region less textbook, the wines offer value and quality in spades. Try the Schiava—it goes great with pizza. And the Pinot Grigio—it’ll make you reconsider the grape’s mom-wine reputation. 

But start with Beyond the Clouds. It’s a Chardonnay-driven wine aged in French oak. It’s dense, sophisticated, full, and flirty, with a subtle freshness that balances out bits of white flower, honey and rose.  Keep it around for a while—it’s a sleeper hit in your cellar. $90

Kate Dingwall is a WSET-trained sommelier and spirits writer. Her work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.

Tags:

Read This Next

Wine of the Week: Oleandri Stagecoach Cabernet Franc 2020

Wine of the Week: Oleandri Stagecoach Cabernet Franc 2020

By Maxim

Spirit Of The Week: Heaven Hill 2024 Malt Whiskey Finished In Cognac Barrels

Spirit Of The Week: Heaven Hill 2024 Malt Whiskey Finished In Cognac Barrels

By Maxim

This 31-Year-Old Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Was Finished In Bordeaux Wine Casks

This 31-Year-Old Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Was Finished In Bordeaux Wine Casks

By Maxim

This Miami ‘Bentley Bunker’ Features A Macallan Whisky Bar & Hidden Kitchen

This Miami ‘Bentley Bunker’ Features A Macallan Whisky Bar & Hidden Kitchen

By Maxim

Her In-Laws Are Furious That She Dipped Into Her Daughter’s College Fund To Afford To Send Her To A Special Facility That Can Deal With Her Behavior

Her In-Laws Are Furious That She Dipped Into Her Daughter’s College Fund To Afford To Send Her To A Special Facility That Can Deal With Her Behavior

By Chip Chick

Angelina Jolie Shines as Maria Callas in Upcoming Netflix Biopic Trailer

Angelina Jolie Shines as Maria Callas in Upcoming Netflix Biopic Trailer

By Popviewers

9 Healthier Mac and Cheese Recipes (That Still Taste Great)

9 Healthier Mac and Cheese Recipes (That Still Taste Great)

By Clean Plates

Echelon Studios International Film Festival Is For Filmmakers Without Connections

Echelon Studios International Film Festival Is For Filmmakers Without Connections

By MovieMaker Magazine

Bold, beautiful Black fashion won at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Bold, beautiful Black fashion won at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

By TheGrio