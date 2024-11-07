Wine Of The Week: Louis Latour Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru

An incredibly impressive Burgundy with notes of pear, vanilla and wildflower honey.

(Photo: Louis Latour)

The wines of Bourgogne—also known as Burgundy—have been around for a long time. The Romans ran through here, and left stone walls that still surround many of the cellars. Monks and dukes took over, and over the region’s two thousand year history, Burgundy formed into one of the world’s most prestigious wine regions. Louis Latour’s history doesn’t stretch quite as far back, but the prestigious winery still has incredible pedigree. In 1731, Denis Latour acquired a vineyard in the region and in 1749, a towering Chateau—Château Corton Grancey—was built on the rolling slopes.

It’s from those hills that some of Louis Latour’s most knock-out whites are born. The Corton-Charlemagne hails from one of the region’s most elevated plots, a sloping Chardonnay vineyard on the hills of Corton. It’s an incredibly impressive wine—energetic and voluptuous, with threads of vanilla and glimmers of wildflower honey. Punches of pear and lilac flower, and a wild ability to age. $168

Kate Dingwall is a WSET-trained sommelier and spirits writer. Her work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.