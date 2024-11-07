Wine Of The Week: Louis Latour Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru

An incredibly impressive Burgundy with notes of pear, vanilla and wildflower honey.

Nov 7, 2024
(Photo: Louis Latour)

The wines of Bourgogne—also known as Burgundy—have been around for a long time. The Romans ran through here, and left stone walls that still surround many of the cellars. Monks and dukes took over, and over the region’s two thousand year history, Burgundy formed into one of the world’s most prestigious wine regions. Louis Latour’s history doesn’t stretch quite as far back, but the prestigious winery still has incredible pedigree. In 1731, Denis Latour acquired a vineyard in the region and in 1749, a towering Chateau—Château Corton Grancey—was built on the rolling slopes. 

It’s from those hills that some of Louis Latour’s most knock-out whites are born. The Corton-Charlemagne hails from one of the region’s most elevated plots, a sloping Chardonnay vineyard on the hills of Corton. It’s an incredibly impressive wine—energetic and voluptuous, with threads of vanilla and glimmers of wildflower honey. Punches of pear and lilac flower, and a wild ability to age. $168

Kate Dingwall is a WSET-trained sommelier and spirits writer. Her work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.

Tags:

Read This Next

This Intimate Yacht Cruise Is The Best Way To See Croatia’s Captivating Coast

This Intimate Yacht Cruise Is The Best Way To See Croatia’s Captivating Coast

By Maxim

The Rossinavi Seawolf X Is A Catamaran Superyacht Dripping With High-Seas Style

The Rossinavi Seawolf X Is A Catamaran Superyacht Dripping With High-Seas Style

By Maxim

This 5-Star Helinski Hotel Ranks Among Finland’s Finest Getaways

This 5-Star Helinski Hotel Ranks Among Finland’s Finest Getaways

By Maxim

This 5-Star Helsinki Hotel Ranks Among Finland’s Finest Getaways

This 5-Star Helsinki Hotel Ranks Among Finland’s Finest Getaways

By Maxim

FilmQuest 2024 Winners Include The Island Between Tides and ‘I’m Not a Robot’

FilmQuest 2024 Winners Include The Island Between Tides and ‘I’m Not a Robot’

By MovieMaker Magazine

Which Country Has the Highest Cost of Living in 2024?

Which Country Has the Highest Cost of Living in 2024?

By Nerdable

Here’s How You Can Save Yourself Money And Headaches On Holiday Travel This Season

Here’s How You Can Save Yourself Money And Headaches On Holiday Travel This Season

By Chip Chick

Topless Toyota Land Cruiser ROX Rocks Las Vegas

Topless Toyota Land Cruiser ROX Rocks Las Vegas

By American Cars And Racing

The Wreck Of An Ancient Greek Ship Discovered By Two Scuba Divers Off The Coast Of Sicily In 1988 Is Now Being Hauled Out Of The Mediterranean To Go On Display

The Wreck Of An Ancient Greek Ship Discovered By Two Scuba Divers Off The Coast Of Sicily In 1988 Is Now Being Hauled Out Of The Mediterranean To Go On Display

By Chip Chick