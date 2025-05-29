Wine Of The Week: Mission Hill Oculus 2020

Meet Canada’s first-ever 100-point wine.

Meet Canada’s first 100-point wine. Credit: Mission Hill.

The Okanagan Valley lays the charms on thick. There’s world-class skiing, that comes with the snow-capped Rocky Mountains that dominate every view. There’s glowing blue lakes fed by ancient glaciers. Then, there’s the wine, born from the rolling green slopes of the towering mountains.

The Valley is one of the wine world’s budding regions—entrancing in its natural charms, and with excellent, elegant (and approachably-priced) wines. Excellent Chardonnay and Pinot Noir is found throughout the region but the Oculus, Mission Hill’s top-tier, Bordeaux-ish wine, remains Canada’s gold standard.

As of last year, the Merlot-dominant Bordeaux blend’s 2020 vintage is the first 100-point wine to come out of Canada. “The wine begins with appealing aromas of cassis, spice and dark cherry,” Schreiner notes. “The long and silky tannins support flavours of dark fruits with a hint of chocolate. The finish is persistent. A tour de force!”

The wine is born predominantly from Merlot, with a sprinkling of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot (though this blend will shift from year to year, depending on the crop). It’s fermented in French oak and concrete tanks and left to age in barrel deep in the winery’s volcanic cellars, which overlook Kelowna.

It’s rich and generous in its fruit but with structured tannins that will shine 10, 20 years down the line. As Canada’s winemaking prowess gains more ground in the international scene, this wine continue to be the country’s most collectible. $225

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.