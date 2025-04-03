Wine Of The Week: Montes Wings

A standout Chilean Carmenere from a winery fronted by a father and son.

Montes’ exceptional Chilean Carmenere. (Credit: Montes)

Wings is inspired by the winemaking journey of a father and son—the brand’s founder, Aurelio Montes, and his son, also named Aurelio Montes. The goal: making a Chilean Carmenere that could seriously take flight. If you’ve ever been to Chile, you know it can be hot and dry. As a result, the country’s best wines tend to be big and bold, like they’re born on a hot, sunny day. To sidestep that exuberance, the Montes looked to grapes that come from steep inclines that climb up the higher slopes of the lush, warm Apalta Valley. That incline allows Carmenere (typically a Bordeaux grape used in blends) to grow with freshness and intensity, producing a wine that is both ethereal and elegant. It’s deep and rouge in color with shimmering threads of violet. The palate dances with force and restraint, with pretty silky notes of ripe wild raspberries and a lingering spice of bell pepper and peppercorn. The fruit is ripe and giving, but the acid floats across the palate like a song. A Chilean Carmenere well worth paying attention to. $70

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.