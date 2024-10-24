Wine of the Week: Oleandri Stagecoach Cabernet Franc 2020

A killer Cab Franc from Napa Valley’s legendary Stagecoach Vineyard.

(Oleandri’s Napa Valley Cabernet Franc. Credit: Oleandri)

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the darlings of the wine world. It commands astronomical prices (especially in the secondary market), and is revered the world over for its bold, concentrated flavors.

But consider some of the valley’s other grapes. Oleandri, a range of wines highlighting some of California’s most elite regions, makes an elegant, excellent Cabernet Franc. This one comes from the legendary Stagecoach Vineyard, an Atlas Peak property which produces some of California’s most coveted fruit. It’s wild and rugged, overlooking the expanse of the San Francisco Bay.

The wine is aromatic and broad, with lush notes of plum and herbs, alongside notes of spice cocoa, black cherry, and velvet. $125

Kate Dingwall is a WSET-trained sommelier and spirits writer. Her work has appeared in Wine Enthusiast, Eater, Forbes.com, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.