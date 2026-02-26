Wine Of The Week: Pali Wine Co Pinot Noir, Pali Vineyard 2022

This Santa Barbara sipper is richly layered with blue fruit, strawberry, and a twang of toast.

(Credit: Pali)

Pali Wine Co is a Santa Barbara pioneer. Tim and Judy Perr set up shop in 2005, opening Pali with a dedicated commitment to Sta. Rita HIlls, which is an excellent place to make Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. And that’s what they’ve done. Their estate Pinot Noir is born from their own, homegrown vineyard in the Sta. Rita Hills, made from a patchwork of 14 different Pinot Noir blocks, each with its own unique elements and intrinsic qualities that it brings to the final wines. The end result is richly layered with a web of blue fruit, strawberry, and a twang of toast that balances out the ripe fruit. And just because they’ve made their mark with serious, site-specific Chardonnay and Pinot Noir doesn’t mean they’re resting on their laurels. They grow 20 different varieties across 20 different vineyards in the seaside Santa Barbara Hills. Together with their son Nick Perr, they produce orange wine, crunchy chilled reds, and buoyant rosés. Across the board, their wines are lovely, impassioned, and endlessly drinkable. $85

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.