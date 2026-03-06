Wine Of The Week: Penfolds 389 Lunar New Year Horse Edition

Incredibly elegant and richly intense, with aromatics of toasted coffee beans, smoked meats, and cherries.

(Penfolds)

Penfolds has been a wine icon since 1844, when Dr. Christopher Penfold and his wife Mary moved to Australia, with French vine cuttings in hand. They planted them near Adelaide, carefully cared for them, and Penfolds was born.

Almost two centuries later, Penfolds is renowned for both their Bin wines (special bottles of small lot) and the Grange, their Shiraz-centric Bordeaux-ish red that has become a collectors’ darling. But these bottles are available year round. Just once a year, Penfolds—which recently tapped Aussie pop star Troye Sivan as its new Creative Partner—unveils its Lunar New Year release. This year it’s Bin 389, a highly collectible bottle that marries Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz, brought together in a bottle emblazoned with a horse.

(Penfolds)

It’s incredibly elegant and richly intense, with aromatics of toasted coffee beans, smoked meats, and cherries that opens on to a generous, layered mid-palate and structured tannins from the Cabernet Sauvignon. Shiraz adds lush aromatics and a warmth that beautifully balances out the Cab’s offerings. Drink it now, or save for twelve years until the next Year of the Horse. It works beautifully alongside lamb dumplings, dan dan noodles, and other dishes of abundance. $90

Kate Dingwall is a sommelier and wine writer. Her work frequently appears in Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, Eater, Forbes.com, Vogue, and Food & Wine, and she pours wine at one of Canada’s top restaurants.