Wine of the Week: Robert Mondavi 60th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon

The popular Napa Valley winemaker is celebrating 60 with a collectible vintage and a major renovation to their winery.

(Scott Granlund Productions Courtesy of Robert Mondavi Winery)

Robert Mondavi Winery is turning 60. To commemorate that milestone, the winery has released a 60th anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon that coincides with the grand-reopening of the historic winery itself. which just underwent a three-year renovation, multi-million dollar renovation. Whether enjoying a bottle of this excellent cab or planning a visit to the winery, Robert Mondavi has their best foot forward right now.

(Scott Granlund Productions Courtesy of Robert Mondavi Winery)

The 60th Anniversary wine is a celebration of all things Mondavi. Made from grapes sourced equally from To Kalon vineyard (upon which the Robert Mondavi winery is situated) and nearby Wappo Hill, the Cabernet Sauvignon is a highly expressive red with notes of berries and a lengthy finish that’s meant to pay homage to the vineyard, the winery and the man who laid the foundation for what would eventually make Napa Valley the center of the American wine world.

(Robert Mondavi Winery)

That history extends back to 1966 when Robert Mondavi himself decided to lay stake in the area. A trailblazer who subscribed to the “high-tide raises all ships” philosophy, Mondavi didn’t just set out on his own but encouraged many other vintners to venture to the area, effectively planting the seed that would end up growing into more than 500 wineries in the Napa Valley.

(Adam Rouse for Robert Mondavi Winery)

Despite the competition, Robert Mondavi Winery has stood alone by making some of the best Cabernet Sauvignons in the world and as the unofficial welcome center for visitors to Napa, drawing over 10,000 visitors a month. To prepare for the future in terms of both that tourism and the actual production of their world-class wine, the winery has undergone a major renovation.

(Matt Canals for Robert Mondavi Winery)

The renovation, which has taken place over the past three years and marks a major investment in the winery’s future, was done in a pointedly thoughtful way. One that, according to its architects, has “graceful respect for what was already here” while also allowing it to become what it was always meant to be.

(Adam Rouse for Robert Mondavi Winery)

For visitors, that means a careful convergence of natural local materials, stunningly recycled wine barrels and an incorporation of the original and iconic buildings in a way that has created countless cozy nooks, intimate wine-tasting areas and exquisite, sprawling dining rooms and patios where world-class chefs pair wine with culinary offerings. Of course, all of these areas exist with the backdrop of the picturesque Mayacamas mountain range and the ever-present To Kalon vineyard and every view is jaw-dropping because of that.

(Matt Canals for Robert Mondavi Winery)

The renovation didn’t just change the tourist experience but also extends into the wine-making process itself. Speaking with Kurtis Ogasawara, Robert Mondavi Winery’s Director of Winemaking, the winery has embraced advanced technology but with much deliberation and a careful hand. The renovation included a changeover to smaller fermentation tanks and modern systems that allow for precision and differentiation but without ever losing sight of the human element. This is not a factory approach, it is an art form shaped by human hands and decisions that favor character over convenience.

(Matt Canals for Robert Mondavi Winery)

The result is a sense of humanity in every bottle, capturing not just a vintage but the hands and instincts that brought it to life. For those looking to experience that themselves, there’s no better way than to try the Robert Mondavi Winery 60th Anniversary Commemorative Cabernet Sauvignon which is on sale now for $125 per bottle.

(Matt Canals for Robert Mondavi Winery)

For those looking to experience not just the wine but the entirety of the newly renovated Robert Mondavi Winery itself, an auction currently up on Sotheby’s is offering an exclusive trip to the winery that includes first-class airfare for four, two nights accommodations for two couples, a dinner for 60 people hosted by Mr. Ogasawara, 60 VIP tickets for a concert at the winery’s impossibly intimate venue (which recently hosted John Legend) and ten of the 60th Anniversary bottles, in addition to a huge variety of the winery’s other offerings. It’s an opportunity fit for Robert Mondavi himself.